Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: IUPUI 6-24, Clev. State 17-13

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Clev. State. They and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wolstein Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Vikings couldn't handle the Phoenix and fell 69-61.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their tenth straight defeat. They took a 75-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. IUPUI has not had much luck with the Panthers recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

The Vikings' loss dropped their record down to 17-13. As for the Jaguars, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 15 of their last 16 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-24 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Clev. State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given Clev. State's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

Clev. State beat the Jaguars 86-77 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will Clev. State repeat their success, or do the Jaguars have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Clev. State is a big 17-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Clev. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.