Oklahoma Sooners
Last Game
Fri, Mar 21 |
TNT
@ 8 Connecticut Huskies (24-11)
  • Lenovo Center
59
Final
67
Team Conf Overall
AUBURN
 15-3 32-6
FLA
 14-4 36-4
BAMA
 13-5 28-9
TENN
 12-6 30-8
TEXAM
 11-7 23-11
UK
 10-8 24-12
MISS
 10-8 24-12
MIZZOU
 10-8 22-12
MISSST
 8-10 21-13
ARK
 8-10 22-14
VANDY
 8-10 20-13
UGA
 8-10 20-13
OKLA
 6-12 20-14
TEXAS
 6-12 19-16
LSU
 3-15 14-18
SC
 2-16 12-20
Regular season
@
MISS
Sat, Mar 1
L 87-84
vs
15
MIZZOU
Wed, Mar 5
W 96-84
@
TEXAS
Sat, Mar 8
W 76-72
Postseason
@
11
UGA
Wed, Mar 12
W 81-75
@
6
UK
Thu, Mar 13
L 85-84
@
8
UCONN
Fri, Mar 21
L 67-59
PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SEC 75.4
(102nd) 		79.6
(325th)
Division I 78.3
(70th) 		74.6
(255th)

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 43
