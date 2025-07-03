Skip to Main Content
Overall 26-8 • MWC 15-5

Utah State Aggies

Utah State Aggies
  • Overall
    26-8
  • MWC
    15-5
Utah State Aggies
Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
TNT
@ 7 UCLA Bruins (23-11)
  • Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
47
Final
72
Game Recap

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
NMEX
 17-3 27-8
COLOST
 16-4 26-10
UTAHST
 15-5 26-8
BOISE
 14-6 26-11
SDGST
 14-6 21-10
UNLV
 11-9 18-15
NEVADA
 8-12 17-16
SJST
 7-13 15-20
WYO
 5-15 12-20
FRESNO
 2-18 6-26
AF
 1-19 4-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
BOISE
Wed, Feb 26
L 82-65
@
COLOST
Sat, Mar 1
L 93-66
vs
AF
Sat, Mar 8
W 87-47
Postseason
vs
6
UNLV
Thu, Mar 13
W 70-58
@
2
COLOST
Sat, Mar 15
L 83-72
@
7
UCLA
Thu, Mar 20
L 72-47
Full Schedule
Top Aggies News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Mountain West 78.7
(52nd) 		72.4
(173rd)
Division I 79.9
(40th) 		70.0
(110th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 37
Full Rankings