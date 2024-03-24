The second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament continues Sunday with one more day of non-stop March Madness action on tap. Games continue Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET, as the field will shrink from 24 to 16 teams with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight ahead next weekend.

The sun-up to sun-down schedule continues for one more day, though with fewer games played head-to-head, fans will be in for a more complete viewing experience -- particularly in the afternoon. Look, we all know you no longer have a perfect bracket (don't lie), but hopefully you are still in competition to win your pool.

Either way, it never hurts to ensure you have a reason to be tuned into each game other than the friendly competition, and that's why our CBS Sports experts convened to provide you further insight into Sunday's second-round games with picks straight up and against the spread. Our expert brackets may offer some help, too, especially if you're considering seed-line upsets.

The NCAA Tournament is all about surviving and advancing, but for those plunking down on their coach or pulling up to their desk to consume as much March Madness content as possible, which teams cover their spreads will be quite important as well. The CBS Sports college basketball experts have been covering the sport for years and certainly all season since November, and they are not shy with their picks for these games.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for the rest of the month as NCAA Tournament coverage continues through the end of the Final Four. Let's take a look at our expert picks as the second round continues Sunday.

All times Eastern

2024 NCAA Tournament picks

Sunday, 12:10 p.m. | CBS, March Madness Live: It was not surprising to see Marquette get off to a slow start when Tyler Kolek returned as the team had to adjust to his absence and then get back in rhythm with him in the lineup. But what we saw from Marquette in the second half of its first-round win was much closer to the form that earned them a top-two seed. Colorado, meanwhile, is playing its third game in four days and just poured it out in a track meet against Florida. Pick: Marquette -4 -- Chip Patterson



Parrish Norlander Palm Patterson Boone Cobb Spread MARQ -3.5 COLO +3.5 MARQ -3.5

MARQ -3.5

MARQ -3.5 MARQ -3.5

Straight up MARQ COLO MARQ MARQ MARQ MARQ



Sunday, 2:40 p.m. | CBS, March Madness Live: The level at which we saw Purdue play all season was as top-three team in the nation; that's not what we saw in the first round. It was much, much higher. Coming off a first-round exit last season, Zach Edey and the Boilermakers look like they're on a mission to win and send a message in the process. Grambling State was just in the way; now, Utah State is on deck. Pick: Purdue -11.5 -- Kyle Boone



Parrish Norlander Palm Patterson Boone Cobb Spread UTST +11.5 UTST +11.5 PUR -11.5

PUR -11.5

PUR -11.5 UTST +11.5

Straight up PUR PUR PUR PUR PUR PUR



Sunday, 5:15 p.m. | CBS, March Madness Live: The Dukes are live to win outright as underdogs, and they're certainly a strong play on a three-possession spread. James Madison may be undersized, but it overcame those weaknesses against Wisconsin and can do it again against Duke. This is a group that's playing with a ton of confidence while dispelling the notion that a schedule strength rating should downgrade a team that has won 32 games this season. Pick: James Madison +7 -- Chip Patterson



Parrish Norlander Palm Patterson Boone Cobb Spread JMU +7.5 JMU +7.5 DUKE -7.5 JMU +7.5

JMU +7.5 JMU +7.5

Straight up DUKE JMU DUKE JMU DUKE JMU



Sunday, 6:10 p.m. | TNT, March Madness Live: Clemson held New Mexico below 30% shooting in what amounted to the best defensive effort of the season for the Tigers on Friday. Replicating that against Baylor will be tough. The Bears got dialed in against Colgate and have been one of the top 3-point shooting teams in college basketball this season. Baylor pairs that outside shooting touch with athleticism in a way that will be tough for Clemson to match over 40 minutes. Pick: Baylor -4.5 -- David Cobb



Parrish Norlander Palm Patterson Boone Cobb Spread BAYL -4.5 BAYL -4.5

BAYL -4.5 CLEM +4.5 BAYL -4.5 BAYL -4.5

Straight up BAYL BAYL BAYL CLEM BAYL BAYL



Sunday, 7:10 p.m. | TBS, March Madness Live: No one looked more in control and more impressive Friday than did the Lopes of Grand Canyon. (Save for, of course, UConn.) Bryce Drew's team controlled a veteran and dangerous Saint Mary's squad, and it showed the shot-making versatility -- led by Tyson Grant-Foster -- when needed to pull ahead late. This team's experience and confidence could be enough to take down Alabama straight up, so I'll grab the six points. Pick: Grand Canyon +6 -- Kyle Boone



Parrish Norlander Palm Patterson Boone Cobb Spread GCU +6 GCU +6

BAMA -6 BAMA -6

GCU +6 GCU +6

Straight up GCU GCU BAMA BAMA GCU GCU



Sunday, 8:40 p.m. | TNT, March Madness Live: Houston beat Texas A&M just 70-66 on Dec. 16 on a neutral floor, and that was before the Aggies got their act together. After a wildly up and down season, A&M is firing on all cylinders entering the rematch. What was once a horrendous 3-point shooting team is suddenly unloading with confidence from beyond the arc, and that newfound swagger will allow the Aggies to stay in it against Houston. Pick: Texas A&M +10 -- David Cobb