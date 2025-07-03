Skip to Main Content
Overall 29-6 • WCC 17-1

Saint Mary's Gaels

Saint Mary's Gaels
  • Overall
    29-6
  • WCC
    17-1
Saint Mary's Gaels
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
TNT
@ 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (28-9)
  • Rocket Arena
66
Final
80
Game Recap

West Coast Standings

Team Conf Overall
MARYCA
 17-1 29-6
GONZAG
 14-4 26-9
SANFRAN
 13-5 25-10
SNCLRA
 12-6 21-13
OREGST
 10-8 20-13
WASHST
 8-10 19-15
LOYMRY
 8-10 17-15
PORT
 7-11 12-20
PEPPER
 4-14 13-22
UOP
 4-14 9-24
USD
 2-16 6-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
LOYMRY
Thu, Feb 27
W 58-55
vs
OREGST
Sat, Mar 1
W 74-64
Postseason
vs
9
PEPPER
Mon, Mar 10
W 74-59
vs
2
GONZAG
Tue, Mar 11
L 58-51
vs
10
VANDY
Fri, Mar 21
W 59-56
@
2
BAMA
Sun, Mar 23
L 80-66
Full Schedule
Top Gaels News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
West Coast 73.4
(152nd) 		58.1
(1st)
Division I 72.9
(205th) 		61.1
(5th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 24 4
Coaches 22 3
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 21
