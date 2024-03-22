In the last game of Friday's 2024 NCAA Tournament action, the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels begin their 2024 NCAA Tournament run on Friday against the No. 12 Grand Canyon Antelopes in a West Region matchup. Saint Mary's (26-7) won the West Coast Conference's regular season and conference tournament titles, most recently defeating rival Gonzaga, 69-60 last Tuesday. Grand Canyon (29-4) also won its conference's regular season and conference tournament championships, defeating UT-Arlington in the WAC Tournament finale, 89-74 on Saturday night.

Saint Mary's vs. Grand Canyon spread: Saint Mary's -5.5

Saint Mary's vs. Grand Canyon over/under: 131 points

Saint Mary's vs. Grand Canyon money line: Saint Mary's -227, Grand Canyon +186

Why Grand Canyon can cover

The Lopes had a fantastic season, going 29-4 and dominating the WAC during the regular season and postseason tournament. Led by senior guard Tyon Grant-Foster, who averaged 19.8 points per game, GCU scored 79.8 points per contest, good for 44th nationally. Grant-Foster has scored 20 or more points in five of the team's past seven games and will look to do damage against a stout St. Mary's defense.

Coach Bryce Drew was a hero 26 years ago for his game winning 3-pointer as Valparaiso beat Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and looks to be a part of another Cinderella story. Guard Ray Harrison (13.7 PPG) and forward Gabe McGlothan (13.0 PPG) are the only other two double-digit scorers for Grand Canyon in a balanced attack that could give Saint Mary's fits on Friday.

Why Saint Mary's can cover

Only No. 1 seed Houston allowed teams to score less than Saint Mary's this season, as the Gaels held their opponents to 58.7 points per game and 39.5% shooting. Despite starting 3-5, coach Randy Bennett's team turned things around and have only lost once since the calendar turned to 2024. Only one team has scored more than 70 points against Saint Mary's in their last 17 games, a number Grand Canyon has exceeded in 11 of their last 12 contests.

Guard Augustas Marciulionis was named WCC Player of the Year after averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season. Fellow guard Aidan Mahaney led the Gaels in scoring with 13.9 points per contest, while center Mitchell Saxen scored 11.7 points and grabbed 7.5 rebounds and provided a solid post presence for the West Coast Conference champions.

