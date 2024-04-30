Behind a veteran roster, the North Carolina Tar Heels earned a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket and went on a run to the Sweet 16 before ultimately losing to Alabama. The Tar Heels have holes to fill this offseason, but given the prestige of North Carolina basketball, it's safe to expect head coach Hubert Davis and his staff to reload the North Carolina basketball roster for another deep run next season. The most notable departure from the North Carolina basketball roster is Armando Bacot, who leaves UNC as the program's all-time leader in rebounds, double-doubles, and games played. The Heels have hit the recruiting trail and college basketball transfer portal hard and look primed to sustain the level of success everyone has become accustomed to in Chapel Hill.

UNC has won six national titles and made 21 Final Four appearances. The 2024-25 season will be Davis' fourth year as the team's head coach, and the former Tar Heels guard has helped maintain UNC's standing as one of college basketball's blue blood programs. He guided the Heels to a runner-up finish in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and established himself as one of the best recruiters in the country. How will Davis put the finishing touches on his roster for next season and bolster North Carolina basketball recruiting? If you love the Tar Heels, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Inside Carolina, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Inside Carolina is universally viewed as the authority on Tar Heel sports and recruiting. With relentless, unparalleled year-round coverage, and the largest online community of always-engaged UNC fans, the slogan is true: "There is no offseason at Inside Carolina."

Inside Carolina has been "The Independent Voice of UNC Sports" since 1994, and is a network partner with 247Sports and CBS Sports. The Inside Carolina staff is composed of experienced, professional reporters and analysts whose job is to provide readers with objective coverage. The publication is independently owned and operated, and is not affiliated with the University. It is fully credentialed by UNC, the ACC and the NCAA.

The team at Inside Carolina has full coverage of who is coming and who is going on the North Carolina basketball roster. Head to Inside Carolina now to see all the insider info.

North Carolina basketball roster departures

In today's world of college athletics, it's nearly impossible to keep a roster in tact year-over-year. The biggest shoes to fill for North Carolina will be those of power forward/center Armando Bacot. The two-time All-American is one of the best players in program history, and appears to be destined for a lengthy career in the NBA. Bacot finished his career as UNC's all-time leader in rebounds, double-doubles, and total games played.

Harrison Ingram and RJ Davis are both planning to test the NBA waters, but both are expected to ultimately return for another season in Chapel Hill. Guard Seth Trimble briefly entered the transfer portal, but opted to return to North Carolina for another season under Davis. Join Inside Carolina to see the latest on all of North Carolina's roster changes.

North Carolina basketball news, roster

Davis has established himself as one of the top recruiters in the country, which is evident in his Class of 2024 signees. The Heels signed a pair of five-star prospects in shooting guard Ian Jackson and small forward Drake Powell. Jackson is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the country, while Powell comes in at No. 10, according to 247Sports.

Davis and his staff also signed three-star center James Brown from Link Academy in Missouri. Brown will be counted on to help fill the void left by Bacot. UNC is also targeting multiple big men in the transfer portal to help ease the pain of losing one of the most productive players in program history. Join Inside Carolina to get the latest on all of North Carolina's roster additions.

How to get insider North Carolina basketball roster updates

Davis has been in contact with multiple transfers from power-conference teams, so be sure to join Inside Carolina to see who they are and get the rest of the insider roster news.

Who are the top names North Carolina basketball is pursuing this offseason in the transfer portal, and which power-conference transfers could land in Chapel Hill? Go to Inside Carolina to see their insider information, all from a team of reporters with years of experience covering the Tar Heels, and find out. And reminder, Inside Carolina is offering 30% off the first year of an annual VIP membership*, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an Inside Carolina annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.