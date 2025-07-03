Last Game
Tue, Mar 18 |
ESP2
vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks (23-13)
- McCamish Pavilion
ACC Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|19-1
|35-4
|18-2
|27-7
|18-2
|27-8
|13-7
|24-11
|13-7
|21-11
|13-7
|23-14
|11-9
|21-14
|10-10
|17-17
|8-12
|17-15
|8-12
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|8-12
|15-18
|8-12
|13-19
|7-13
|14-19
|6-14
|14-19
|5-15
|12-19
|4-16
|12-19
|3-17
|7-24
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|@
|Postseason
|
vs
9
|
@
1
|
vs
5
-
1:48
ACC Tournament Highlights: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Duke (3/13)
-
1:01
Mouhamed Sylla proving to be a rising prospect in the 2025 class | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:01
What is Georgia Tech getting in Mouhamed Sylla?
-
0:58
The moment Mouhamed Sylla committed to Georgia Tech
-
1:13
ACC Season Preview: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:30
NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly
-
0:51
Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School
-
2:12
BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released
-
2:57
Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players
-
3:42
Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent
-
1:36
Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?
-
1:51
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:00
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:14
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:54
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:56
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:05
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:08
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:43
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:02
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Top Yellow Jackets News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|ACC
|
70.9
(222nd)
|
72.6
(179th)
|Division I
|
73.1
(199th)
|
72.7
(204th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|109
|—