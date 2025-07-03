Skip to Main Content
Overall 17-17 • ACC 10-10

  • Overall
    17-17
  • ACC
    10-10
Last Game
Tue, Mar 18 |
ESP2
vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks (23-13)
  • McCamish Pavilion
81
Final
64
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NCST
Sat, Mar 1
W 87-62
vs
MIAMI
Tue, Mar 4
W 89-74
@
WAKE
Sat, Mar 8
L 69-43
Postseason
vs
9
UVA
Wed, Mar 12
W 66-60
@
1
DUKE
Thu, Mar 13
L 78-70
vs
5
JAXST
Tue, Mar 18
L 81-64
Full Schedule
Top Yellow Jackets News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
ACC 70.9
(222nd) 		72.6
(179th)
Division I 73.1
(199th) 		72.7
(204th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 109
Full Rankings