Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Georgia Tech 14-17, Notre Dame 12-19

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Notre Dame is 8-2 against Georgia Tech since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in an ACC postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense, a fact Notre Dame found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 82-76 to the Hokies. Notre Dame has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Notre Dame saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tae Davis, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Markus Burton was another key contributor, scoring 24 points.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 72-57 to the Cavaliers. Georgia Tech has struggled against Virginia recently, as their match on Saturday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Georgia Tech's defeat came about despite a quality game from Baye Ndongo, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds.

The Fighting Irish dropped their record down to 12-19 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Yellow Jackets, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-17.

Notre Dame skirted past Georgia Tech 58-55 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Notre Dame since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Notre Dame has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.