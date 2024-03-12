The No. 12 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-17) and the No. 13 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-19) square off in the first round of the 2024 ACC Tournament on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets ended the season with a loss. On Mar. 9, Virginia defeated Georgia Tech 72-57. Meanwhile, Notre Dame dropped two straight games to close out the regular season. Virginia Tech outlasted the Fighting Irish 82-76. Notre Dame is 17-14 and Georgia Tech is 16-15 against the spread this season.

Tip-off from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. is set for 2 p.m. ET. Notre Dame is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 130.5. Before making any Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame:

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame spread: Fighting Irish -1.5

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Over/Under: 130.5 points

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame money line: Fighting Irish -123, Yellow Jackets +103

GT: Georgia Tech has hit the 1H Moneyline in 12 of their last 27 games

ND: Notre Dame has hit the Game Total Under in 20 of their last 30 games

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Junior guard Miles Kelly stands at 6'6 and has the quickness to get into the lane. Kelly can finish with either hand while owning a streaky jumper from downtown. The Georgia native leads the team in scoring (14.1) with 5.6 rebounds per game. In the Mar. 5 win over Wake Forest, he had 19 points, two assists, and two steals.

Freshman Baye Ndongo brings an athletic playmaker into the frontcourt. Ndongo takes efficient looks at the basket and has a knack for piling up rebounds. This season he averaged 12 points, 8.3 rebounds, and shoots 56% from the field. In the season finale, Ndongo dropped 21 points and nine boards. See which team to pick here.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Freshman guard Markus Burton has been the Fighting Irish go-to option on the offensive end all season. Burton is relentless in attacking the lane and has the awareness to be a solid playmaker. The Indiana native averages a team-best 17.3 points with 4.3 assists per contest. In Saturday's game, he dropped 24 points and four assists.

Sophomore forward Tae Davis is a reliable difference-maker in the frontcourt. Davis does a superb job penetrating the paint to take efficient shots around the rim. The Indiana native logs 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He's scored in double figures in five straight games. In his previous outing, Davis totaled 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists. See which team to pick here.

