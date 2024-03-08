The regular season comes to an end for most of the conferences Saturday. After this weekend, teams can only hope for the best in their conference tournaments.

The nice thing about conference tournaments is that for the most part, they are played on neutral courts. However, St. John's is a bubble team that will play the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, which is considered a home court for the Johnnies, even though tickets are not controlled by the school. But before the conference tournament, St. John's has an important game it can't afford to lose right after moving into the field of 68.

Here are Saturday's bubble teams in action.

All times Eastern.

Bubble teams in action Saturday

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on resume: 28 | AQ bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 8

Near the cut line

Last 4 In Team Record NET New Mexico 22-8 25 Colorado 21-9 31 Seton Hall 19-11 63 St. John's 18-12 37

First 4 Out Team Record NET Utah 18-12 47 Iowa 18-12 57 Villanova 17-13 29 Pitt 20-10 44

Note – all references to NCAA Tournament selection records and trends based on NET rankings excludes the 2021 tournament. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of non-conference games, those rankings are not reliable enough to be considered.