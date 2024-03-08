There was a bit of a shake-up at the bottom of the bracket after Utah lost at Oregon State on Thursday evening. It was the Utes' the worst loss of the season and also represented their second Quad 3 loss of the campaign. In addition, they were also swept by Arizona State and lost their only game against USC. Utah also has a neutral-court loss to St. John's, a team they are competing with for a spot in the field.

Although, unlike football, head-to-head isn't everything on the hardwood.

Still, it is, in fact, the Johnnies that replaced Utah in the bracket on Friday morning. As we enter the final weekend of the regular season, it looks as if the conference tournaments will have something to say about how the bubble sorts itself out.

Bracketology top seeds

Check out Palm's latest bracket, Bubble Watch and full field of 68 at the Bracketology hub.

Friday is relatively quiet as it serves as the calm before this weekend storm. Boise State travels to San Diego State in Mountain West action. The Broncos are one of the four teams sitting a game back of Utah State in the conference standings, while the Aztecs are two games back in sixth place.

Dayton hosts VCU in an important game for the Flyers as they try not to fall further down the bracket. The MAC regular season also concludes on Friday. Akron and Toledo are co-leaders and split the regular-season meetings.