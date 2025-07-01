Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 23-11 • SEC 11-7

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    23-11
  • SEC
    11-7
Texas A&M Aggies
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
vs 5 Michigan Wolverines (27-10)
  • Ball Arena
91
Final
79
Game Recap

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
AUBURN
 15-3 32-6
FLA
 14-4 36-4
BAMA
 13-5 28-9
TENN
 12-6 30-8
TEXAM
 11-7 23-11
UK
 10-8 24-12
MISS
 10-8 24-12
MIZZOU
 10-8 22-12
MISSST
 8-10 21-13
ARK
 8-10 22-14
VANDY
 8-10 20-13
UGA
 8-10 20-13
OKLA
 6-12 20-14
TEXAS
 6-12 19-16
LSU
 3-15 14-18
SC
 2-16 12-20
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
3
FLA
Sat, Mar 1
L 89-70
vs
1
AUBURN
Tue, Mar 4
W 83-72
@
LSU
Sat, Mar 8
W 66-52
Postseason
vs
13
TEXAS
Thu, Mar 13
L 94-89 / 2OT
vs
13
YALE
Thu, Mar 20
W 80-71
vs
5
MICH
Sat, Mar 22
L 91-79
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Buzz Williams's most successful teams at Texas A&M had lineup continuity, he needs to get back to that at Maryland

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    New Maryland head coach talks about bringing players with him from Texas A&M

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    How Texas A&M will look with incoming transfer class | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    New Maryland center Collin Metcalf was drawn to the style of play and reputation of head coach Buzz Williams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Preview: Michigan vs Texas A&M | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    NCAA Tournament Game Preview: Texas A&M vs Yale | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Inside College Basketball: #22 Texas A&M Upsets #1 Auburn

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Game Preview: Tennessee at Texas A&M | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Inside College Basketball: #10 Texas A&M Put Up a Good Fight Against #5 Alabama

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Saturday CBB Recap: No. 5 Alabama Takes Down No. 10 Texas A&M In College Station

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Previewing Alabama at Texas A&M | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Inside College Basketball: #10 Texas A&M Continues to Get it Done

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Inside College Basketball: #17 Texas A&M is Going to be a Force

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    SEC Season Preview: Texas A&M Aggies | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    College basketball's way-too-early top 25 rankings for next season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Aggies News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SEC 72.2
(178th) 		70.3
(109th)
Division I 74.6
(151st) 		68.7
(73rd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 19
Coaches 19 1
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 18
Full Rankings