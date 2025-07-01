Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
vs 5 Michigan Wolverines (27-10)
- Ball Arena
Schedule
|Regular season
|
@
3
|
vs
1
|@
|Postseason
|
vs
13
|
vs
13
|
vs
5
-
1:27
Buzz Williams's most successful teams at Texas A&M had lineup continuity, he needs to get back to that at Maryland
-
0:56
New Maryland head coach talks about bringing players with him from Texas A&M
-
2:13
How Texas A&M will look with incoming transfer class | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:55
New Maryland center Collin Metcalf was drawn to the style of play and reputation of head coach Buzz Williams
-
1:53
NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Preview: Michigan vs Texas A&M | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:04
NCAA Tournament Game Preview: Texas A&M vs Yale | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:43
Inside College Basketball: #22 Texas A&M Upsets #1 Auburn
-
1:25
Game Preview: Tennessee at Texas A&M | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:00
Inside College Basketball: #10 Texas A&M Put Up a Good Fight Against #5 Alabama
-
1:55
Saturday CBB Recap: No. 5 Alabama Takes Down No. 10 Texas A&M In College Station
-
0:49
Previewing Alabama at Texas A&M | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:14
Inside College Basketball: #10 Texas A&M Continues to Get it Done
-
1:06
Inside College Basketball: #17 Texas A&M is Going to be a Force
-
1:03
SEC Season Preview: Texas A&M Aggies | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:35
College basketball's way-too-early top 25 rankings for next season
-
1:30
NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly
-
0:51
Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School
-
2:12
BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released
-
2:57
Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players
-
3:42
Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent
Top Aggies News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|SEC
|
72.2
(178th)
|
70.3
(109th)
|Division I
|
74.6
(151st)
|
68.7
(73rd)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|19
|—
|Coaches
|19
|1
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|18
|—