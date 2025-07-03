Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 17-15 • WAC 9-7

California Baptist Lancers

California Baptist Lancers
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    17-15
  • WAC
    9-7
California Baptist Lancers
ChevronDown
Last Game
Fri, Mar 14 |
ESPU
@ Grand Canyon Antelopes (26-8)
  • Orleans Arena
66
Final
75
Game Recap

WAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
UTVALL
 15-1 25-9
GC
 13-3 26-8
CALBPTST
 9-7 17-15
ABIL
 8-8 16-16
SEATTLE
 8-8 14-18
TRLST
 7-9 12-20
TXARL
 6-10 13-18
SUTAH
 4-12 12-19
UTTCH
 2-14 7-26
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
SEATTLE
Thu, Feb 27
L 72-48
@
UTTCH
Sat, Mar 1
W 61-57
vs
TRLST
Thu, Mar 6
W 68-48
vs
TXARL
Sat, Mar 8
W 70-68
Postseason
vs
6
TRLST
Thu, Mar 13
W 55-51
@
2
GC
Fri, Mar 14
L 75-66
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Scouting PG Taylen Kinney | Class of 2026

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Lancers News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
WAC 68.3
(289th) 		66.0
(40th)
Division I 71.3
(249th) 		70.0
(110th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 172
Full Rankings