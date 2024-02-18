Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Cal Baptist 14-10, Grand Canyon 23-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Cal Baptist Lancers and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Global Credit Union Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Cal Baptist was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Thursday, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Lancers as they lost 69-46 to the Wolverines. Cal Baptist has not had much luck with the Wolverines recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon came tearing into Thursday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.6 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Trailblazers by a score of 73-61.

The Lancers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-10 record this season. As for the Antelopes, they pushed their record up to 23-2 with that victory, which was their 14th straight at home.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cal Baptist was able to grind out a solid win over the Antelopes in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, winning 79-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal Baptist since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 14-point favorite against Cal Baptist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.