Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: SF Austin 14-13, Cal Baptist 14-13

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Cal Baptist is heading back home. They and the SF Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fowler Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Lancers lost to the Texans on the road by a decisive 82-65 margin.

Meanwhile, SF Austin's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 71-62 to the Wolverines. SF Austin found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19.4% worse than the opposition.

The Lancers' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 14-13. As for the Lumberjacks, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-13 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SF Austin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cal Baptist skirted past the Lumberjacks 81-79 in their previous meeting back in January. Does Cal Baptist have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Lumberjacks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cal Baptist.