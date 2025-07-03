Skip to Main Content
Overall 8-22 • SOUTH 4-14

Western Carolina Catamounts

Western Carolina Catamounts
  • Overall
    8-22
  • SOUTH
    4-14
Western Carolina Catamounts
Last Game
Fri, Mar 7 |
ESP+
@ Mercer Bears (14-19)
  • Harrah's Cherokee Center
66
Final
67
Southern Standings

Team Conf Overall
CHATT
 15-3 29-9
NCGRN
 13-5 20-12
SAMFORD
 12-6 22-11
ETNST
 12-6 19-13
FURMAN
 11-7 25-10
WOFF
 10-8 19-16
VMI
 7-11 15-19
MERCER
 6-12 14-19
WCAR
 4-14 8-22
CIT
 0-18 5-25
Schedule

Regular season
vs
CIT
Sat, Feb 15
W 76-73
@
CHATT
Wed, Feb 19
L 91-86
@
SAMFORD
Sat, Feb 22
L 93-72
vs
WOFF
Wed, Feb 26
L 90-67
@
MERCER
Sat, Mar 1
L 81-69
Postseason
@
8
MERCER
Fri, Mar 7
L 67-66
Full Schedule
Share Video

Top Catamounts News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Southern 69.7
(250th) 		81.4
(349th)
Division I 69.7
(289th) 		79.0
(339th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 342
Full Rankings