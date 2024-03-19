Purdue star big man Zach Edey highlighted the AP All-American list announced on Tuesday as the lone anonymous selection. For the second consecutive season, Edey received all 62 possible votes en route to his All-American honor. Tennessee star Dalton Knecht and North Carolina's RJ Davis received 56 and 55 first-team votes, respectively. A pair of guards on No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament (Houston's Jamal Shead and UConn's Tristen Newton) rounded out the First Team.

Marquette star point guard Tyler Kolek was the headliner of this year's Second Team AP All-America team. The Second Team included Alabama star Mark Sears, Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Dayton's DaRon Holmes II, and Kansas' Hunter Dickinson.

The theme of this year's AP All-America teams was upperclassmen-heavy. The Third Team features Arizona's Caleb Love, San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee, Auburn's Johni Broome, Creighton's Baylor Scheierman, and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. Broome is the lone non-senior on that list.

Check out the full 2023-24 college basketball AP All-America teams below:

First team

Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, 300; Senior; Toronto, Ontario, Canada

24.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks (62 of 62 first-place votes, 310 points*

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee, 6-6, 213; Fifth year; Thornton, Colorado

21.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists (56, 298)

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 6-0, 180; Senior; White Plains, New York

21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists (55, 296)

Jamal Shead, Houston, 6-1, 200; Senior; Manor, Texas

13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists (52, 281)

Tristen Newton, Connecticut, 6-5, 195; Graduate; El Paso, Texas

15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6 assists (39, 254)

*unanimous selection

Second team

Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-3, 195; Senior; Cumberland, Rhode Island

15 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists (11, 172)

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, 6-10, 235; Junior; Goodyear, Arizona

20.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists (6, 132)

Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, 185; Senior; Muscle Shoals, Alabama

21.1 points, 4 rebounds, 4.1 assists (3, 122)

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 7-0, 248; Sophomore; Westtown, New York

17.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists (5, 120)

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas, 7-2, 260; Senior; Alexandria, Virginia

18 points, 10.8 rebounds, 55% field goal percentage (2, 113)

Third team

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State, 6-9, 240; Senior; Houston

21.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 55.7% field goal percentage (5, 109)

Johni Broome, Auburn, 6-10, 240; Junior; Plant City, Florida

16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists (4, 91)

Caleb Love, Arizona, 6-4, 205; Senior; St. Louis, Missouri

18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists (3, 88)

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton, 6-7, 205; Senior; Aurora, Nebraska

18.4 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists (0, 70)

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois, 6-6, 225, Fifth year; Chicago

23 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists (1, 54)

Honorable mention

Alphabetical order, players appearing on multiple ballots

Armando Bacot, North Carolina; Keion Brooks Jr., Washington; Boo Buie, Northwestern; Devin Carter, Providence; Donovan Clingan, Connecticut; L.J. Cryer, Houston; Tucker DeVries, Drake; Enrique Freeman, Akron; PJ Hall, Clemson; Graham Ike, Gonzaga; David Jones, Memphis; Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton; Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State; Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas; Great Osobor, Utah State; Antonio Reeves, Kentucky; Reed Sheppard, Kentucky; Braden Smith, Purdue; Cam Spencer, Connecticut; Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State; Vonterius Woolbright, Western Carolina.