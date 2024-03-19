Purdue star big man Zach Edey highlighted the AP All-American list announced on Tuesday as the lone anonymous selection. For the second consecutive season, Edey received all 62 possible votes en route to his All-American honor. Tennessee star Dalton Knecht and North Carolina's RJ Davis received 56 and 55 first-team votes, respectively. A pair of guards on No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament (Houston's Jamal Shead and UConn's Tristen Newton) rounded out the First Team.
Marquette star point guard Tyler Kolek was the headliner of this year's Second Team AP All-America team. The Second Team included Alabama star Mark Sears, Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Dayton's DaRon Holmes II, and Kansas' Hunter Dickinson.
The theme of this year's AP All-America teams was upperclassmen-heavy. The Third Team features Arizona's Caleb Love, San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee, Auburn's Johni Broome, Creighton's Baylor Scheierman, and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. Broome is the lone non-senior on that list.
Check out the full 2023-24 college basketball AP All-America teams below:
First team
Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, 300; Senior; Toronto, Ontario, Canada
24.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks (62 of 62 first-place votes, 310 points*
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee, 6-6, 213; Fifth year; Thornton, Colorado
21.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists (56, 298)
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 6-0, 180; Senior; White Plains, New York
21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists (55, 296)
Jamal Shead, Houston, 6-1, 200; Senior; Manor, Texas
13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists (52, 281)
Tristen Newton, Connecticut, 6-5, 195; Graduate; El Paso, Texas
15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6 assists (39, 254)
*unanimous selection
Second team
Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-3, 195; Senior; Cumberland, Rhode Island
15 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists (11, 172)
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, 6-10, 235; Junior; Goodyear, Arizona
20.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists (6, 132)
Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, 185; Senior; Muscle Shoals, Alabama
21.1 points, 4 rebounds, 4.1 assists (3, 122)
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 7-0, 248; Sophomore; Westtown, New York
17.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists (5, 120)
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas, 7-2, 260; Senior; Alexandria, Virginia
18 points, 10.8 rebounds, 55% field goal percentage (2, 113)
Third team
Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State, 6-9, 240; Senior; Houston
21.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 55.7% field goal percentage (5, 109)
Johni Broome, Auburn, 6-10, 240; Junior; Plant City, Florida
16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists (4, 91)
Caleb Love, Arizona, 6-4, 205; Senior; St. Louis, Missouri
18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists (3, 88)
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton, 6-7, 205; Senior; Aurora, Nebraska
18.4 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists (0, 70)
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois, 6-6, 225, Fifth year; Chicago
23 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists (1, 54)
Honorable mention
Alphabetical order, players appearing on multiple ballots
Armando Bacot, North Carolina; Keion Brooks Jr., Washington; Boo Buie, Northwestern; Devin Carter, Providence; Donovan Clingan, Connecticut; L.J. Cryer, Houston; Tucker DeVries, Drake; Enrique Freeman, Akron; PJ Hall, Clemson; Graham Ike, Gonzaga; David Jones, Memphis; Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton; Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State; Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas; Great Osobor, Utah State; Antonio Reeves, Kentucky; Reed Sheppard, Kentucky; Braden Smith, Purdue; Cam Spencer, Connecticut; Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State; Vonterius Woolbright, Western Carolina.