Last Game
Tue, Mar 11 |
ACCN
@ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-18)
- Spectrum Center
ACC Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|19-1
|35-4
|18-2
|27-7
|18-2
|27-8
|13-7
|24-11
|13-7
|21-11
|13-7
|23-14
|11-9
|21-14
|10-10
|17-17
|8-12
|17-15
|8-12
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|8-12
|15-18
|8-12
|13-19
|7-13
|14-19
|6-14
|14-19
|5-15
|12-19
|4-16
|12-19
|3-17
|7-24
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|vs
|
@
19
|@
|vs
|Postseason
|
@
12
-
1:09
Braydon Hawthorne is a star in the making | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:06
How should Pitt basketball balance transfers and high school recruiting?
-
1:14
How do Pitt basketball's new transfers fit in?
-
1:10
What changed for Pitt guard Jaland Lowe from his freshman season to his sophomore season?
-
1:40
Should Pitt pay Jeff Capel's buyout?
-
2:49
Which team had the bigger collapse?
-
1:37
ACC Season Preview: Pittsburgh Panthers | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:31
WATCH: 4-Star CG Omari Witherspoon commits to Pitt | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:20
Jaland Lowe is primed for a breakout season | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
13:40
Social Distance: Jeff Capel's star-studded career path, why he's excited about Year 3 at Pitt
-
1:30
NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly
-
0:51
Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School
-
2:12
BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released
-
2:57
Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players
-
3:42
Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent
-
1:36
Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?
-
1:51
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:00
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:14
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:54
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Top Panthers News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|ACC
|
71.5
(206th)
|
72.8
(186th)
|Division I
|
75.9
(119th)
|
70.8
(140th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|61
|—