Overall 17-15 • ACC 8-12

Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh Panthers
  • Overall
    17-15
  • ACC
    8-12
Overall 17-15 • ACC 8-12
Last Game
Tue, Mar 11 |
ACCN
@ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-18)
  • Spectrum Center
54
Final
55
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
ND
Sat, Feb 22
L 76-72
vs
GATECH
Tue, Feb 25
L 73-67
@
19
LVILLE
Sat, Mar 1
L 79-68
@
NCST
Wed, Mar 5
L 71-63
vs
BC
Sat, Mar 8
W 93-67
Postseason
@
12
ND
Tue, Mar 11
L 55-54
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Braydon Hawthorne is a star in the making | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    How should Pitt basketball balance transfers and high school recruiting?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    How do Pitt basketball's new transfers fit in?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    What changed for Pitt guard Jaland Lowe from his freshman season to his sophomore season?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Should Pitt pay Jeff Capel's buyout?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:49

    Which team had the bigger collapse?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    ACC Season Preview: Pittsburgh Panthers | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    WATCH: 4-Star CG Omari Witherspoon commits to Pitt | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Jaland Lowe is primed for a breakout season | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    13:40

    Social Distance: Jeff Capel's star-studded career path, why he's excited about Year 3 at Pitt

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

Top Panthers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
ACC 71.5
(206th) 		72.8
(186th)
Division I 75.9
(119th) 		70.8
(140th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 61
Full Rankings