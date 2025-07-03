1:09 Braydon Hawthorne is a star in the making | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:06 How should Pitt basketball balance transfers and high school recruiting?



1:14 How do Pitt basketball's new transfers fit in?



1:10 What changed for Pitt guard Jaland Lowe from his freshman season to his sophomore season?



1:40 Should Pitt pay Jeff Capel's buyout?



2:49 Which team had the bigger collapse?



1:37 ACC Season Preview: Pittsburgh Panthers | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:31 WATCH: 4-Star CG Omari Witherspoon commits to Pitt | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:20 Jaland Lowe is primed for a breakout season | 247Sports College Basketball Show



13:40 Social Distance: Jeff Capel's star-studded career path, why he's excited about Year 3 at Pitt



1:30 NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly



0:51 Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School



2:12 BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released



2:57 Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players



3:42 Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent



1:36 Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?



1:51 Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show



2:00 Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show



2:14 Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

