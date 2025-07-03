Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 12-21 • SUMM 5-11

North Dakota Fighting Hawks

North Dakota Fighting Hawks
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    12-21
  • SUMM
    5-11
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
@ St. Thomas (MN) Tommies (24-10)
  • Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
69
Final
85
Game Recap

Summit Standings

Team Conf Overall
OMA
 13-3 22-13
STTHMN
 12-4 24-10
SDAKST
 11-5 20-12
NDAKST
 10-6 21-11
SDAK
 9-7 19-14
NDAK
 5-11 12-21
DENVER
 5-11 11-21
UMKC
 4-12 13-20
ORAL
 3-13 7-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
ORAL
Sat, Feb 15
W 88-77
vs
NDAKST
Sat, Feb 22
W 79-77
@
STTHMN
Thu, Feb 27
L 86-71
@
SDAK
Sat, Mar 1
L 92-79
Postseason
@
3
SDAKST
Fri, Mar 7
W 85-69
@
2
STTHMN
Sat, Mar 8
L 85-69
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    NCAAM Highlights: No. 6 Alabama at North Dakota (12/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:43

    Inside College Basketball: #6 Alabama Deserves a Lot of Credit

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Fighting Hawks News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Summit League 79.4
(44th) 		83.8
(358th)
Division I 77.3
(82nd) 		79.5
(341st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 275
Full Rankings