Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 18-15 • MWC 11-9

UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    18-15
  • MWC
    11-9
UNLV Rebels
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
@ Utah State Aggies (26-8)
  • Thomas & Mack Center
58
Final
70
Game Recap

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
NMEX
 17-3 27-8
COLOST
 16-4 26-10
UTAHST
 15-5 26-8
BOISE
 14-6 26-11
SDGST
 14-6 21-10
UNLV
 11-9 18-15
NEVADA
 8-12 17-16
SJST
 7-13 15-20
WYO
 5-15 12-20
FRESNO
 2-18 6-26
AF
 1-19 4-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
SJST
Tue, Feb 25
W 77-71
vs
NEVADA
Fri, Feb 28
W 68-55
vs
SDGST
Tue, Mar 4
W 74-67
@
NMEX
Fri, Mar 7
L 81-67
Postseason
vs
11
AF
Wed, Mar 12
W 68-59
@
3
UTAHST
Thu, Mar 13
L 70-58
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: #3 Utah State Knocks Out #6 UNLV From MW Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Inside College Basketball: New Mexico Clinches the 1-Seed in the Mountain West Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Inside College Basketball: UNLV Gets Regular Season Sweep Over San Diego State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Inside College Basketball: Is Colorado State a Bid Stealer?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Booth Recap: Colorado State at UNLV (2/22)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Inside College Basketball: Boise State Continues Their Winning Streak on the Road Against UNLV

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    Booth Recap: UNLV at Nevada (2/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Inside College Basketball: Nevada is Moving in the Right Direction

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Inside College Basketball: Wyoming Delivered Against UNLV

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Booth Recap: Wyoming at UNLV (1/21)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Inside College Basketball: UNLV Comes Out on Top Against #22 Utah State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    NCAAM Highlights: UNLV at No. 22 Dayton (12/17)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Inside College Basketball: Brooks Barnhizer Leads Northwestern to Victory Against UNLV

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Rebels News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Mountain West 68.7
(278th) 		67.7
(65th)
Division I 69.2
(299th) 		68.1
(58th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 98
Full Rankings