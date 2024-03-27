Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: UNLV 19-11, Seton Hall 20-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the Seton Hall Pirates are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Walsh Gymnasium in a Mountain West postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Last Sunday, UNLV's game was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against Boston College by a score of 79-70. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Rebels.

UNLV's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 17 points along with five assists. Thomas Jr.'s performance made up for a slower contest against Princeton on Wednesday. Another player making a difference was Kalib Boone, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They walked away with a 72-58 win over North Texas.

Seton Hall's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kadary Richmond led the charge by dropping a double-double on 11 points and 15 rebounds. Dre Davis was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with four blocks.

UNLV is on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-12 record this season. As for Seton Hall, they pushed their record up to 22-12 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home.

UNLV is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep UNLV in mind: they have a solid 18-11 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Seton Hall is a 4.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

