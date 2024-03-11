NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Connecticut
College basketball's top conferences are gearing up for their respective tournaments this week. Not only will league champions be determined but a handful of teams need help leading up to the bracket reveal on Selection Sunday by either winning their conference tournament to secure a coveted automatic bid or adding key wins to their respective résumés to ensure an at-large berth.

The week will be filled with firsts and lasts. Headlining the former is Houston appearing in its first conference tournament as a member of the Big 12. The Cougars captured the Big 12 regular-season title last week and earned a double-bye for this week's Big 12 Tournament. Houston is seeking the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Speaking of lasts, this will be the final Pac-12 Conference Tournament with full membership because Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington are joining the Big Ten; Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will become members of the Big 12; and Cal and Stanford are leaving in favor of the ACC.

Arizona is the two-time reigning Pac-12 Tournament champion. The Wildcats will likely need to run the table in order to stay in contention for a No. 1 seed.

Reigning national champion UConn is the heavy favorite to win the Big East Tournament. Last season, the Huskies were eliminated in the Big East Tournament semifinal by Marquette before firing off six straight wins en route to a championship.

Our experts have combed through the conference tournament brackets of the sport's top leagues and have come up with championship predictions and sleeper picks from each bracket. 

Odds from SportsLine consensus

ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings

Breakdown: No. 1 seed North Carolina won the outright ACC regular season title by defeating Duke last weekend. However, the reigning ACC Tournament champion is a (slight) betting favorite over their in-state rival. Outside of Duke, UNC and Clemson, a handful of teams within the conference may be sweating on Selection Sunday if they don't perform well this week. That includes bubble teams Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and Virginia. If the stars align, we could be due for a third showdown between Duke and North Carolina for the ACC crown.


Gary Parrish
Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Matt Norlander
Kyle Boone
Kyle Boone
David Cobb
David Cobb
Chip Patterson
Chip Patterson
Jerry Palm
Jerry Palm
Cameron Salerno
Cameron Salerno
Pick to win
N. Carolina
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
N. Carolina
Duke
Sleeper pick
Clemson
Clemson
NC State
Wake Forest
Wake Forest
Clemson
Clemson

Odds to win ACC Tournament

ACC Odds
Duke+165
North Carolina+175
Clemson+800
Wake Forest+900
Pittsburgh+1100
Virginia+1800
Virginia Tech+2500
Syracuse+5000
NC State+8000
Miami (FL)+10000
Florida State+10000
Boston College+15000
Notre Dame+15000
Georgia Tech+15000
Louisville+30000

Big East Tournament

Big East Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings

Breakdown: UConn won its first outright Big East regular season title in 25 years this season, which is shocking because the school has won five national championships since. The Huskies are the odds-on favorite to win this tournament, but not far behind them are Creighton and Marquette. Something to monitor this week will be the status of Marquette star point guard Tyler Kolek, who missed the final few games of the regular season because of an injury. If Marquette is at full strength, they could be the top challenger. The Big East has three bubble teams heading into the final week: St. John's,Villanova and Seton Hall.


Gary Parrish
Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Matt Norlander
Kyle Boone
Kyle Boone
David Cobb
David Cobb
Chip Patterson
Chip Patterson
Jerry Palm
Jerry Palm
Cameron Salerno
Cameron Salerno
Pick to win
UConn
UConn
UConn
UConn
UConn
UConn
UConn
Sleeper pick
St. John's
Seton Hall
Providence
Villanova
St. John's
St. John's
Villanova

Odds to win Big East Tournament

Big East Odds
UConn-140
Creighton+375
Marquette+500
St. John's+900
Villanova+1800
Seton Hall+3000
Providence+6500
Butler+10000
Xavier+12500
DePaul+50000
Georgetown+50000

Big Ten Tournament

Big Ten Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings

Breakdown: Purdue is the heavy favorite to win the Big Ten. The Boilermakers captured the Big Ten regular season title earlier this month and will look to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament led by reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey. Teams on the bubble to keep an eye on include Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern and Michigan State. The Spartans appear to be heading toward their 26th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. A strong showing this week would solidify it.


Gary Parrish
Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Matt Norlander
Kyle Boone
Kyle Boone
David Cobb
David Cobb
Chip Patterson
Chip Patterson
Jerry Palm
Jerry Palm
Cameron Salerno
Cameron Salerno
Pick to win
Purdue
Illinois
Purdue
Purdue
Purdue
Purdue
Illinois
Sleeper pick
Michigan St.
Iowa
Nebraska
Ohio St.
Indiana
Ohio St.
Michigan St.

Odds to win Big Ten Tournament

Big Ten Odds
Purdue+100
Illinois+280
Nebraska+750
Michigan State+1100
Wisconsin+1400
Northwestern+1600
Ohio State+3000
Iowa+4000
Indiana+7500
Maryland+7500
Minnesota+9000
Penn State+15000
Michigan+25000
Rutgers+25000

Big 12 Tournament

Big 12 Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings

Breakdown: The Big 12 Tournament features four teams (BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF) making its first appearance as a member of the Big 12. It will also include Oklahoma and Texas appearing for the final time before departing for the SEC. Kansas is relegated to the No. 6 seed in the tournament after going 10-8 in conference play - the worst in the Bill Self era. Last year's Big 12 Tournament champion Texas earned the No. 7 seed and will face Kansas State in the second round.


Gary Parrish
Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Matt Norlander
Kyle Boone
Kyle Boone
David Cobb
David Cobb
Chip Patterson
Chip Patterson
Jerry Palm
Jerry Palm
Cameron Salerno
Cameron Salerno
Pick to win
Houston
Baylor
Iowa St.
Houston
Baylor
Houston
Houston
Sleeper pick
Texas
Kansas
BYU
TCU
BYU
BYU
Texas

Odds to win Big 12 Tournament

Big 12 Odds
Houston-140
Iowa State+300
Baylor+900
Kansas+1100
BYU+1600
Texas Tech+2200
Texas+2500
TCU+6000
Oklahoma+8000
Cincinnati+15000
UCF+25000
Kansas State+30000
West Virginia+50000
Oklahoma State+50000

Mountain West Tournament

Mountain West Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings

Breakdown: If you enjoy watching fun college basketball, this one is for you. The Mountain West could have as many as six teams in the Big Dance this season. Utah State earned the No. 1 overall seed after knocking off New Mexico at home in the final game of the regular season. San Diego State defeated Utah State last season in the conference championship game. UNLV won 10 of its final 12 games heading into the week but likely needs to run the table to earn a spot.


Gary Parrish
Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Matt Norlander
Kyle Boone
Kyle Boone
David Cobb
David Cobb
Chip Patterson
Chip Patterson
Jerry Palm
Jerry Palm
Cameron Salerno
Cameron Salerno
Pick to win
Utah St.
Boise St.
Nevada
Nevada
Utah St.
Nevada
Boise St.
Sleeper pick
San Diego St.
Colo. St.
San Diego St.
San Diego St.
San Diego St.
UNLV
Colo. St.

Odds to win Mountain West Tournament

Mountain West Odds
San Diego State+290
Utah State+440
Nevada+450
UNLV+500
Boise State+500
New Mexico+675
Colorado State+900
Wyoming+25000
Air Force+30000
Fresno State+30000
San Jose State+30000

Pac-12 Tournament

Pac-12 Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings

Breakdown: The last dance for the "Conference of Champions" is happening this week in Sin City. Arizona hasn't lost back-to-back games under coach Tommy Lloyd. The program hasn't lost a game in Pac-12 tournament play since he took over in 2022. The Wildcats and Washington State - the top finishers in the Pac-12 - are the only teams locked into a berth in the NCAA Tournament no matter what happens. Colorado is firmly on the bubble but could use some help this week. The other nine members have to win out.


Gary Parrish
Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Matt Norlander
Kyle Boone
Kyle Boone
David Cobb
David Cobb
Chip Patterson
Chip Patterson
Jerry Palm
Jerry Palm
Cameron Salerno
Cameron Salerno
Pick to win
Washington St.
Colorado
Arizona
Arizona
Arizona
Arizona
Arizona
Sleeper pick
USC
Utah
USC
Utah
Utah
Utah
USC

Odds to win Pac-12 Tournament

Pac-12 Odds
Arizona-155
Colorado+450
Washington State+600
Oregon+1100
Utah+1400
Washington+3000
USC+3000
UCLA+4000
Stanford+6000
Cal+10000
Arizona State+15000
Oregon State+25000

SEC Tournament

SEC Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings

Breakdown: Days after winning the SEC regular season title, No. 1 seeded Tennessee lost at home to Kentucky. The Volunteers are the favorite to take home the hardware for the second time in three years, but they have some serious competition behind them. Mississippi State and Texas A&M are both on the bubble. If either wants to reach the NCAA Tournament, this week will be important in making that case to the committee.


Gary Parrish
Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Matt Norlander
Kyle Boone
Kyle Boone
David Cobb
David Cobb
Chip Patterson
Chip Patterson
Jerry Palm
Jerry Palm
Cameron Salerno
Cameron Salerno
Pick to win
Kentucky
Tennessee
Kentucky
Tennessee
Tennessee
Kentucky
Kentucky
Sleeper pick
South Carolina
South Carolina
Florida
Florida
Texas A&M
Texas A&M
Florida

Odds to win SEC Tournament

SEC Odds
Tennessee+145
Auburn+270
Kentucky+430
Alabama+430
Florida+1800
South Carolina+4500
Mississippi State+5000
Texas A&M+5000
Ole Miss+10000
LSU+25000
Arkansas+25000
Georgia+25000
Vanderbilt+50000
Missouri+50000

