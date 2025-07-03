Skip to Main Content
Overall 14-20 • BIGE 4-16

DePaul Blue Demons

  • Overall
    14-20
  • BIGE
    4-16
Last Game
Tue, Apr 1 |
FS1
@ Cincinnati Bearcats (19-16)
  • MGM Grand Garden Arena
61
Final
83
Game Recap

Big East Standings

Team Conf Overall
STJOHN
 18-2 31-5
CREIGH
 15-5 25-11
UCONN
 14-6 24-11
MARQET
 13-7 23-11
XAVIER
 13-7 22-12
NOVA
 11-9 21-15
GTOWN
 8-12 18-16
BUTLER
 6-14 15-20
PROV
 6-14 12-20
DEPAUL
 4-16 14-20
SETON
 2-18 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
CREIGH
Wed, Feb 26
L 75-65
@
PROV
Wed, Mar 5
W 80-77
vs
GTOWN
Sat, Mar 8
W 83-77
Postseason
@
7
GTOWN
Wed, Mar 12
W 71-67
@
2
CREIGH
Thu, Mar 13
L 85-81 / 2OT
@
CINCY
Tue, Apr 1
L 83-61
Full Schedule
Top Blue Demons News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big East 66.7
(319th) 		77.5
(300th)
Division I 72.4
(218th) 		74.5
(251st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 119 1
Full Rankings