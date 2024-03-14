Halftime Report

The last time Villanova and DePaul met, the game was decided by 25 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Villanova leads 27-25 over DePaul.

Villanova entered the game with two straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it three. Can they turn things around, or will DePaul hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: DePaul 3-28, Villanova 17-14

What to Know

Villanova has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the DePaul Blue Demons are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in a Big East postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Wildcats lost 69-67 to the Bluejays on a last-minute jump shot From Trey Alexander. The close match was extra heartbreaking for Villanova, who almost overcame a 24 point deficit.

The losing side was boosted by Eric Dixon, who scored 25 points along with two steals. He didn't help Villanova's cause all that much against Seton Hall on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Villanova struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 19th straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 86-62 punch to the gut against the Pirates. DePaul found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Wildcats' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-14. As for the Blue Demons, their loss was their 23rd straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-28.

Everything went Villanova's way against DePaul when the teams last played back in January as Villanova made off with a 94-69 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Villanova since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Villanova is a big 23.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Villanova has won 9 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.