Former Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann has accepted a six-year deal from DePaul and will be the Blue Demons' next men's head basketball coach, sources told CBS Sports.

Holtmann was fired from Ohio State in February after nearly seven seasons leading the Buckeyes. His career record is 251-171 across stints with Ohio State, Butler and Gardner-Webb. He guided the Buckeyes to the NCAA Tournament four times, while during his previous stop at Butler, he made three NCAA Tournament appearances with the Bulldogs. DePaul, meanwhile, has missed every NCAA Tournament since 2004. It's the longest active tournament drought of any team in a power conference.

To bring a big-name candidate like Holtmann aboard, DePaul committed to more than $5 million in its coaching pool, sources told CBS Sports, in addition to a significant NIL fund that is expected to be north of $2 million.

DePaul is coming off what is statistically the worst season of the past 25 years for a power-conference program. The Blue Demons went 3-29 and sit 308th at KenPom.com — the lowest ranking in that metric's history for any school in a high-major conference.

An official announcement is expected soon.