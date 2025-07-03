Skip to Main Content
Overall 15-20 • BIGE 6-14

Butler Bulldogs

Butler Bulldogs
  • Overall
    15-20
  • BIGE
    6-14
Butler Bulldogs
Last Game
Wed, Apr 2 |
FS1
@ Boise State Broncos (26-11)
  • MGM Grand Garden Arena
93
Final
100
Game Recap

Big East Standings

Team Conf Overall
STJOHN
 18-2 31-5
CREIGH
 15-5 25-11
UCONN
 14-6 24-11
MARQET
 13-7 23-11
XAVIER
 13-7 22-12
NOVA
 11-9 21-15
GTOWN
 8-12 18-16
BUTLER
 6-14 15-20
PROV
 6-14 12-20
DEPAUL
 4-16 14-20
SETON
 2-18 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
XAVIER
Wed, Mar 5
L 91-78
@
CREIGH
Sat, Mar 8
L 87-74
Postseason
@
8
PROV
Wed, Mar 12
W 75-69
@
1
STJOHN
Thu, Mar 13
L 78-57
vs
UTAH
Mon, Mar 31
W 86-84
@
BOISE
Wed, Apr 2
L 100-93
Full Schedule
Top Bulldogs News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big East 75.0
(118th) 		77.3
(294th)
Division I 74.7
(147th) 		74.9
(267th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 83
Full Rankings