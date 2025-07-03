Last Game
Wed, Apr 2 |
FS1
@ Boise State Broncos (26-11)
- MGM Grand Garden Arena
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big East
|
75.0
(118th)
|
77.3
(294th)
|Division I
|
74.7
(147th)
|
74.9
(267th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|83
|—