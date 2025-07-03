Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 20-17 • BIG12 7-13

UCF Knights

UCF Knights
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    20-17
  • BIG12
    7-13
UCF Knights
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sun, Apr 6 |
FOX
vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-14)
  • T-Mobile Arena
77
Final
66
Game Recap

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
HOU
 19-1 35-5
TXTECH
 15-5 28-9
BYU
 14-6 26-10
ARIZ
 14-6 24-13
IOWAST
 13-7 25-10
KANSAS
 11-9 21-13
WVU
 10-10 19-13
BAYLOR
 10-10 20-15
TCU
 9-11 16-16
KSTATE
 9-11 16-17
UTAH
 8-12 16-17
CINCY
 7-13 19-16
UCF
 7-13 20-17
OKLAST
 7-13 17-18
ARIZST
 4-16 13-20
COLO
 3-17 14-21
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
@
11
UTAH
Tue, Mar 11
W 87-72
@
6
KANSAS
Wed, Mar 12
L 98-94 / OT
vs
OREGST
Tue, Apr 1
W 76-75
vs
CINCY
Thu, Apr 3
W 88-80
@
NOVA
Sat, Apr 5
W 104-98 / OT
vs
NEB
Sun, Apr 6
L 77-66
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    What it's like to defend Moustapha Thiam | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Where does UCF stand on the NCAA Tournament bubble? | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    NCAAM Highlights: UCF at No. 3 Iowa State (1/21)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Booth Recap: No. 10 Houston at UCF (1/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Inside College Basketball: #19 Wisconsin Remains Perfect Against UCF

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Big 12 Season Preview: UCF Golden Knights | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Knights News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big 12 77.4
(66th) 		83.0
(356th)
Division I 79.8
(43rd) 		80.4
(349th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 71
Full Rankings