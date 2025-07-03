Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 21-11 • SUMM 10-6

North Dakota State Bison

North Dakota State Bison
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    21-11
  • SUMM
    10-6
North Dakota State Bison
ChevronDown
Last Game
Fri, Mar 7
vs South Dakota Coyotes (19-14)
  • Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
85
Final
84
Game Recap

Summit Standings

Team Conf Overall
OMA
 13-3 22-13
STTHMN
 12-4 24-10
SDAKST
 11-5 20-12
NDAKST
 10-6 21-11
SDAK
 9-7 19-14
NDAK
 5-11 12-21
DENVER
 5-11 11-21
UMKC
 4-12 13-20
ORAL
 3-13 7-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
ORAL
Thu, Feb 13
W 94-88 / OT
vs
DENVER
Sat, Feb 15
W 89-84 / OT
@
SDAKST
Wed, Feb 19
W 77-68
@
NDAK
Sat, Feb 22
L 79-77
vs
SDAK
Wed, Feb 26
W 82-78
Postseason
vs
5
SDAK
Fri, Mar 7
L 85-84
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Booth Recap: North Dakota State at St. Thomas (2/2)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Bison News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Summit League 81.3
(23rd) 		78.0
(304th)
Division I 81.1
(26th) 		74.6
(255th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 136
Full Rankings