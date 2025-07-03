Skip to Main Content
Overall 17-16 • CAA 8-10

Hampton Pirates

Hampton Pirates
  • Overall
    17-16
  • CAA
    8-10
Hampton Pirates
Last Game
Sun, Mar 9 |
FLO
@ UNC-Wilmington Seahawks (27-8)
  • CareFirst Arena
65
Final
79
Coastal Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
TOWSON
 16-2 22-11
NCWILM
 14-4 27-8
CHARLS
 13-5 24-9
WMMARY
 11-7 17-15
CAMP
 10-8 15-17
MNMTH
 10-8 13-20
DREXEL
 9-9 18-15
NEAST
 9-9 17-15
ELON
 8-10 17-16
HAMP
 8-10 17-16
HOFSTRA
 6-12 15-18
DEL
 5-13 16-20
STNYBRK
 4-14 8-24
NCAT
 3-15 7-25
Schedule

Regular season
vs
NCWILM
Sat, Feb 22
W 83-70
vs
STNYBRK
Mon, Feb 24
W 81-49
@
DREXEL
Thu, Feb 27
L 53-52
@
TOWSON
Sat, Mar 1
L 75-72
Postseason
@
7
NEAST
Sat, Mar 8
W 70-65
@
2
NCWILM
Sun, Mar 9
L 79-65
Top Pirates News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Coastal Athletic 70.3
(238th) 		70.6
(120th)
Division I 72.5
(215th) 		70.0
(110th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 212
Full Rankings