Stony Brook and the Pirates have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Stony Brook has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pirates 45-32.

If Stony Brook keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-12 in no time. On the other hand, Hampton will have to make due with a 5-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Hampton 5-20, Stony Brook 13-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

Hampton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 6:31 p.m. ET on Thursday at Island Federal Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Hampton found out the hard way on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Seahawks at home and fell 95-65. Hampton was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-25.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stony Brook last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 95-77 fall against the Fighting Camels.

The Pirates have been struggling recently as they've lost 15 of their last 16 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-20 record this season. As for the Seawolves, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stony Brook struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Hampton is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Odds

Stony Brook is a big 12-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Stony Brook has won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last 8 years.