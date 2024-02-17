Halftime Report

Hampton came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Towson 16-10, Hampton 5-21

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Towson Tigers and the Hampton Pirates are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Hampton Convocation Center. Hampton does have the home-court advantage, but Towson is expected to win by 12 points.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.5% better than the opposition, a fact Towson proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 61-52 victory over the Tribe. The win made it back-to-back wins for Towson.

Meanwhile, Hampton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They were the victim of a painful 93-73 defeat at the hands of the Seawolves. Hampton has not had much luck with the Seawolves recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-10 record this season. As for the Pirates, their defeat was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-21.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Towson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hampton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Towson was able to grind out a solid victory over the Pirates when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 86-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Towson since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Towson is a big 12-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Towson has won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last 3 years.