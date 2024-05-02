Despite a vote of confidence from Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart after a first-round loss to Oakland in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, John Calipari made the decision to take the head coaching job at Arkansas. Former Kentucky star Mark Pope is now the new Kentucky basketball head coach and with the college basketball transfer portal in play, he's hard at work to rebuild the Kentucky basketball roster. Pope went 110-52 and made two NCAA tournament appearances, but he'll have to answer some questions about his recruiting prowess over the next few months.

Pope has an entire roster to replace, with all of Kentucky's scholarship players either entering the portal, declaring for the NBA Draft, or running out of eligibility. So which Kentucky basketball recruiting strategy will Pope use and what is he doing to make sure that Kentucky stays relevant nationally? If you love the Wildcats, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at CatsPause, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kentucky.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

The 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster is quickly starting to take shape, as Pope landed another key player earlier this week. San Diego State transfer Lamont Butler, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year last season, committed to Kentucky as one of the top players from the college basketball transfer portal. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 27.6 minutes per game and has played in 11 career NCAA Tournament games.

Kentucky's defense is already looking like a strength, as three-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year Amari Williams also committed earlier this month. He averaged 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game for Drexel last season. Pope also has a pair of recruits committed in Travis Perry and Collin Chandler and is hosting multiple visitors in the coming days. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Pope and the Wildcats received good news recently when they announced the signing of Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh. A four-star prospect out of high school and he's ranked No. 24 in this transfer class after scoring 11.4 points per game for the Sooners last season. Oweh shot 49.3% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc and the 6-foot-5 shooting guard should immediately factor into the Kentucky rotation.

"He's elite at earning trips to the free-throw line and he brings a special physicality and intensity to the game. Otega spent his entire season last year picking up the point guard full court in the Big 12. His tenacity on the court is contagious and his humility off the court is going to endear himself to Big Blue Nation," Pope said via a press release following Oweh's signing. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

