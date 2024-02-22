Jackson State's Jordan O'Neal has been named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week for Feb. 11-18.

O'Neal, a senior from Mobile, Alabama, averaged 19.5 points, 9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Florida A&M. Jackson State is on a four-game winning streak and O'Neal has scored at least 16 points in all of those contests.

Earlier this season, O'Neal was named to the Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix (Click here for tickets) and once again will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its latest 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Wynston Tabbs, Morgan State University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 16 mpg, 14 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Team of the Week

No team of the week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Co-Players of the Week

Brandon Davis, Southern University (Alvin Attles. Jr. Point Guard) -- Averaged 35.5 mpg, 19 points, 4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, .5 blocks, and 1 steal

Jordan O'Neal, Jackson State University (Leonard Eugene "Truck" Robinson Power Forward) -- Averaged 29 mpg, 19.5 points, 9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks, and .5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

Southern University -- Went 2-0 with a win over Alabama State University (73-62) and a win over Prairie View A&M University (77-71); the Jaguars are in first place in the SWAC at 10-2 and on a seven-game winning streak

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

No player of the week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

Miles College -- Went 2-0 with a win over Central State University (88-57) and Clark Atlanta University (61-58). The Golden Bears are in first place in the West Division with a five-game winning streak and beat the first-place team in the East (Clark Atlanta University) snapping a 13-game winning streak

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Jaylen Alston, State University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 36 mpg, 24.5 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, .5 blocks, and 2.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Co-Teams of the Week

Winston-Salem State University -- Went 2-0 with a win over Fayetteville State University (75-50) and Virginia Union University (64-47); tied for second in the Southern Division with a three-game winning streak

Claflin University -- Went 2-0 with a win over Shaw University (77-63) and a win over St. Augustine's University (73-62); tied for first in the Southern Division with a two-game winning streak

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Co-Players of the Week

Tedrick Wilcox Jr., Hampton University -- (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forwards) Averaged 31.5mpg, 12 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals

Jason Jitoboh, Tennessee State University (Zelmo "Big Z" Beaty Centers) -- Averaged 29.5 mpg, 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1 block, and .5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

Hampton University -- Went 1-1 with a loss at Stony Brook University (93-73) and a win over Towson University (67-61)

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Player of the Week

Jaylen Alston, Winston-Salem State University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) -- Averaged 36mpg, 24.5 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, .5 blocks, and 2.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division I Team of the Week

Southern University -- Went 2-0 with a win over Alabama State University (73-62) and a win over Prairie View A&M University (77-71); currently in first place in the SWAC at 10-2 and a seven-game winning streak.

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Team of the Week

Miles College -- Went 2-0 with a win over Central State University (88-57) and Clark Atlanta University (61- 58); The Golden Bears are in first place in the West Division with a five-game winning streak; beat the first place team in the East (Clark Atlanta University) snapping a 13-game winning streak