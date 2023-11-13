hbcuasg24.jpg

When the third annual HBCU All-Star Game tips off at the end of this season, the best players from the nation's historically black colleges and universities will put their skills on national display in the showcase opportunity in a game televised on CBS. But the journey to the game is already underway, and the first few weeks of the season have provided a chance for players to make their case for selection.

The 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars Watch List features players from across the country who have separated themselves from the pack to receive consideration to be among the final players who make the cut. The game will be held at Grand Canyon University as the college basketball world descends on the Phoenix area for the Final Four at the end of this season. Tip is set for April 7 at GCU Arena on the campus of Grand Canyon University.

Players from the MEAC and SWAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T and Hampton of Division I are eligible. Players from the CIAA and SIAC of Division II will also be invited to the game, which is one part of a larger set of HBCU All-Star Game festivities. Other events include HBCU All-Star Game Experience, a week-long festival as well as HBCU college admissions fair, a pro day, awards ceremony and and a social justice and civil rights panel discussion.

Here is the full list of players named to the 2024 All-Stars Watch List:

Alvin Attles, Jr North Carolina A&T State University (CIAA) POINT GUARDS

1. Chase Adams5'8 – 144 lbsJackson State University
2. Mark Bradshaw6'1 – 190 lbsBowie State University
3. Fred Cleveland Jr.5'9 – 165 lbsNorth Carolina Central University
4. PJ Henry5'10 – 177 lbsTexas Southern University
5. Brandon Hill6'1 – 170 lbsKentucky State University
6. Ja'Darius Harris6'2 – 175 lbsNorth Carolina Central University
7. Christian Ings6'2 – 180 lbsNorfolk State University
8. Javontae Hopkins6'0 – 165 lbsPrairie View A&M University
9. Tra'Michael Moton6'1 – 170 lbsGrambling State University
10. Dhashon Dyson6'1 – 190 lbsBethune-Cookman University

John Chaney Bethune-Cookman University (SIAC) SHOOTING GUARDS

1. Jeremiah Gambrell6'3 – 190 lbsAlcorn State University
2. Brandon Smith6'3 – 180 lbsBenedict College
3. Kinyon Hodges6'2 – 180 lbsTennessee State University
4. Tedrick Wilcox Jr.6'8 – 185 lbsHampton University
5. Charles Lane Jr.6'5 – 195 lbsPrairie View A&M University
6. Charles Smith IV6'5 – 185 lbsPrairie View A&M University
7. Zahad Munford6'3" – 170 lbsGrambling State University
8. Raquan Brown6'3 – 200 lbsSouth Carolina State

Robert Earl "Bob "Love Southern University (SWAC) SMALL FORWARDS 

1. Jordan Gibson 6'5 – 195 lbsVirginia Union University
2. Jeremiah Kendall6'7 – 215 lbsAlcorn State University
3. Jaylen Alston6'4 – 175 lbsWinston-Salem State University
4. Tyler Foster6'5 – 200 lbsFayetteville State University
5. Kaleb Coleman6'6 – 215 lbsFayetteville State University
6. Tedrick Wilcox6'6 – 186 lbsHampton University
7. Asanti Price6'5 – 180 lbsBenedict College
8. Christian Wells6'5 – 185 lbsLeMoyne-Owen College
9. Reginald James6'4 – 180 lbsAlbany State University
10. Tre Richardson6'4 – 185 lbsElizabeth City State University
11. Jelani William6'5 – 201 lbsHoward University
12. Deven Richmond6'4 – 195 lbsBowie State University
13. Rodrique Massenat6'6 – 193 lbsAlcorn State University

Leonard Eugene "Truck" Robinson Tennessee State University (Independent) POWER FORWARDS

1. Josh Lusane6'7 – 200 lbsHampton University
2. Jamir Moore6'6 – 185 lbsAlbany State University
3. Clint Wickliffe6'6 – 185 lbsWinston-Salem State University
4. Joel Webb6'7 – 185 lbsBowie State University
5. Romelle Mansel6'9 – 195 lbsJackson State University
6. Jordan O'Neal6'7 – 200 lbsJackson State University
7. Emmanuel Izunabor6'8 – 225 lbsNorth Carolina Central University
8. Syrus Grisby6'8 – 225 lbsPrairie View A&M University
9. Terrence Lewis6'6 – 205 lbsGrambling State University
10. Kyle Johnson6'8 – 185 lbsDelaware State University
11. Myles Thompson6'7 – 245 lbsMorgan State University

Zelmo "Big Z" Beaty Prairie View A&M University (SWAC) CENTERS

