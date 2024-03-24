Halftime Report

Purdue is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Utah State 49-33.

If Purdue keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 31-4 in no time. On the other hand, Utah State will have to make due with a 28-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Utah State 26-5, Purdue 28-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Utah State Aggies will face of in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 2:40 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Boilermakers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 11.5-point favorite Aggies.

In what's become a running theme this season, Purdue gave their fans yet another huge victory on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Grambling State 78-50 on the road. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, as the Boilermakers did.

Zach Edey continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 21 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which he has scored at least a third of Purdue's points. The team also got some help courtesy of Braden Smith, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Utah State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They strolled past TCU with points to spare, taking the game 88-72.

Utah State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ian Martinez led the charge by scoring 21 points. Another player making a difference was Isaac Johnson, who scored 19 points along with four blocks.

Purdue is on a roll lately: they've won 16 of their last 18 games, which provided a nice bump to their 30-4 record this season. As for Utah State, their victory bumped their record up to 28-6.

Purdue took their win against Utah State in their previous matchup back in November of 2016 by a conclusive 85-64. Will Purdue repeat their success, or does Utah State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Purdue is a big 11.5-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.