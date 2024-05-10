Duke landed its third commitment from the transfer portal on Friday in Tulane star guard Sion James. The 6-foot-4 guard told 247Sports that he is withdrawing his name from the 2024 NBA Draft — opening the path to join the Blue Devils ahead of the 2024-25 season.

"I chose Duke because it gives me a chance to impact winning and compete under the brightest lights in college basketball," James told 247Sports. "I get to work with a talented, experienced staff that knows how to win games and develop players, and I get to play with some of the most talented players in the country."

Last month, Duke added Purdue sharpshooter Mason Gillis. The 6-foot-6 forward played a critical role in the Boilermakers reaching the Final Four for the first time since 1980. He could find himself positioned to earn a starting role with the Blue Devils after coming off the bench during the 2023-24 campaign.

The news of Gillis' commitment came days after Duke landed a pledge from Syracuse forward Maliq Brown.

The Blue Devils have lost seven players to the transfer portal: Jeremy Roach, Mark Mitchell, TJ Power, Jaylen Blakes, Christian Reeves, Jaden Schutt, and Stewart. Duke stars Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain declared for the 2024 NBA Draft earlier this month. Both players are in the conversation to be lottery picks this summer.

Year 3 of the Jon Scheyer at Duke will look drastically different. The Blue Devils returned four starters ahead of the 2023-24 campaign and reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era. With the top-ranked recruiting class arriving, expectations for the Blue Devils will remain sky-high.

Duke's starting backcourt during the 2024-25 season is shaping up to be a pair of returners in Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster. Proctor bypassed the 2023 NBA Draft to return to school for his sophomore season and decided to return for another season to raise his stock ahead of next summer's draft.

Foster was a highly touted recruit in Duke's 2023 recruiting class that ranked No. 2 in the 247Sports rankings behind Kentucky. With McCain and Roach no longer with the program, the door is open for Foster to take on a larger role ahead of next season.

CBS Sports is tracking the status of the Duke roster and recruiting class in real time. Here's where every current Duke player and commit currently stand.

Incoming transfers

Mason Gillis (Transfer from Purdue)

GP: 39 | GS: 0 | PPG: 6.5 | RPG: 3.9

Gillis was one of the more underrated players in the transfer portal. Gillis could have a chance to start next to Proctor, Foster, Flagg, and Maluach. Gillis ranked as the No. 64 overall player in the CBS Sports Transfer Portal Rankings. Gillis shot 46.8% from distance on 3.2 attempts per night. He will provide valuable shooting for Duke after McCain departed the program for the NBA.

Maliq Brown (Transfer from Syracuse)

GP: 32 | GS: 18 | PPG: 9.5 | RPG: 7.2

After spending the last two seasons at Syracuse, Brown entered the transfer portal and committed to Duke shortly after. Brown started 18 games this past season for the Orange and should be a valuable rotation piece this upcoming season. Brown, Gillis and Proctor are currently the only upperclassmen on the Duke roster.

Sion James (Transfer from Tulane)

GP: 31 | GS: 30 | PPG: 14.0 | RPG: 5.4

James has appeared in 114 games in his four-year career at Tulane. James shot an impressive 38.1% from distance on a career-high 3.6 attempts per game. James should have an opportunity to compete for big minutes immediately due to McCain and Roach both departing the program.

Duke players expected to return

Tyrese Proctor

GP: 32 | GS: 25 | PPG: 10.5 | APG: 3.7

Proctor will be the most experienced player on the Duke roster next season (pending any veteran additions via the transfer portal). Proctor had an up-and-down season, which included missing a handful of games due to various injuries. Proctor came off the bench seven times in his 32 total appearances and will play a key role in merging experience with the six first-year players on the roster.

Caleb Foster

GP: 27 | GS: 15 | PPG: 7.7 | RPG: 2.4

The No. 23 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class showed flashes of his four-star billing last season. Foster was ruled out of the NCAA Tournament due to a stress fracture in his ankle and missed the previous five games with the same injury. Foster is the only player (currently) remaining from Duke's star-studded 2023 recruiting class.

Duke players not expected to return

Jared McCain (Declared for NBA Draft)

GP: 36 | GS: 36 | PPG: 14.3 | RPG: 5.0

McCain was Duke's best 3-point shooter this past season. He finished the season connecting on 41.4% of his shots from distance on 5.8 attempts per game. While McCain could be considered undersized at the combo guard position, he makes up for it with his tenacious rebounding ability. McCain recorded at least five rebounds in 19 of the 36 games he played in. He projects as a lottery/mid-first-round pick this summer.

Kyle Filipowski (Declared for NBA Draft)

GP: 36 | GS: 36 | PPG: 16.4 | RPG: 8.3

Filipowski proved to be a steady presence for Scheyer during his two seasons in Durham. He started all 72 games for the Blue Devils and earned ACC Rookie of the Year as a freshman and second-team All-American honors from CBS Sports this past season. Filipowski is another player who projects as a lottery/mid-first-round pick this summer.

Jeremy Roach (In transfer portal)

GP: 35 | GS: 35 | PPG: 14.0 | APG: 3.3

Roach spent the first four seasons of his college career with Duke and was a key contributor on Duke's last Final Four team during the 2021-22 season. After averaging a career-high 14 points per game on 42.9% shooting from distance, Roach elected to enter the transfer portal and play his final season elsewhere. There should be plenty of suitors for his services.

Mark Mitchell (Committed to Missouri)

GP: 33 | GS: 32 | PPG: 11.6 | RPG: 6.0

After starting 67 games over the last two seasons with the Blue Devils, the former five-star recruit entered the transfer portal. Mitchell ranked as the No. 6 player in the CBS Sports Transfer Rankings and should help Missouri bounce back from an 0-18 showing in SEC play.

TJ Power (In transfer portal)

GP: 26 | GS: 0 | PPG: 2.1 | RPG: 0.7

The former No. 17 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle appeared in 26 games during his first season with Duke. Power entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Sean Stewart (In transfer portal)

GP: 33| GS: 0 | PPG: 2.6 | RPG: 3.2

The former No. 22 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle appeared in 33 games during his first season with Duke. He entered the transfer portal on Friday.

Jaylen Blakes (In transfer portal)

GP: 31| GS: 1 | PPG: 1.8 | RPG: 0.8

Blakes spent the first three seasons with Duke and made 31 appearances in consecutive seasons. Blakes ranked as a three-star recruit from the 2021 cycle.

Christian Reeves (In transfer portal)

GP: 3 | GS: 0 | PPG: 1.7 | RPG: 1.7

Reeves spent the first two seasons with Duke and made 16 total appearances. Reeves ranked as a three-star recruit from the 2022 cycle.

Jaden Schutt (In transfer portal)

GP: 0 | GS: 0 | PPG: 0 | RPG: 0

Schutt used a redshirt season after undergoing knee surgery. He averaged 2.1 points in 14 total games as a freshman.

Ryan Young (Out of eligibility)

GP: 36 | GS: 2 | PPG: 2.8 | RPG: 3.4

The former Northwestern transfer is out of eligibility. Young spent the last two seasons with Duke and was a key backup center for the team.

Duke's incoming recruiting class

Duke's 2024 recruiting class is loaded. It all starts with five-star forward Cooper Flagg, who is considered one of the best high school prospects in quite some time. The Blue Devils have six first-year players arriving on campus, which includes four five-stars and five players inside the top 20 of the 247Sports rankings. Five-star center Khaman Maluach, the No. 3 overall player in his class, committed late in the cycle from NBA Academy Africa to give the Blue Devils even more firepower. Flagg and Maluach should start in the frontcourt next to Proctor and Foster.

Here is a look at Duke's incoming recruiting class with 247Sports rankings.

No. 1 Cooper Flagg

Flagg is the best two-way prospect in the country and the top overall high school player in America regardless of class or position. Flagg should fit in right away with the Blue Devils because he is an engaged defender that uses his size to block shots around the rim and he crashes the boards hard on both ends. On offense, Flagg has shown he can be a three-level scorer and has a killer instinct that makes him one of the more intriguing prospects in some time.

No. 3 Khaman Maluach

The latest commitment from Duke's recruiting class could be in line to start at center this season. The 7-foot-1, 250-pound big man committed to Duke over Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA, and more. Maluach should pair exceptionally well next to Flagg in the frontcourt because they can both do a little bit of everything.

No. 12 Isaiah Evans

With a spot in the starting lineup open (assuming Proctor, Foster, Flagg, and Maluach are the other starters), Evans could have a chance to be the fifth and final starter. The five-star wing committed to Duke over Florida State, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Memphis, and Tennessee.

No. 17 Kon Knueppel

The five-star forward should get consideration to start at SF, depending on how Duke elects to fill the remaining spots on the roster. The top-ranked player from the state of Wisconsin committed to Duke over Wisconsin, Alabama, Virginia, and Marquette.

No. 18 Patrick Ngongba ll

Ngongba signed with Duke over UConn, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan, and more. The five-star center was sidelined earlier in his high school season after having successful foot surgery in November. He projects as a potential backup to Flagg and Maluach.

No. 51 Darren Harris

Harris was the first player from the 2024 recruiting cycle to commit to Duke. The 6-foot-6 wing is known for his 3-point shooting. He committed to the Blue Devils over George Mason, Georgetown, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and more.