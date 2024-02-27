Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: UNLV 16-10, Wyoming 13-14

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

UNLV is 8-2 against the Cowboys since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Arena-Auditorium. Despite being away, UNLV is looking at a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, the Rebels were able to grind out a solid victory over the Rams, taking the game 66-60. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UNLV.

UNLV can attribute much of their success to Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 23 points along with six rebounds, and Luis Rodriguez, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Thomas Jr. didn't help UNLV's cause all that much against the Falcons on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 17 to 4 on offense, a fact Wyoming found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a grim 92-72 defeat to the Broncos. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Wyoming in their matchups with the Broncos: they've now lost four in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kael Combs, who scored 12 points along with five assists. He didn't help Wyoming's cause all that much against the Wolf Pack on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match.

Wyoming struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Rebels have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 16-10 record this season. As for the Cowboys, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 13-14.

UNLV was able to grind out a solid win over the Cowboys in their previous matchup on February 3rd, winning 62-48. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNLV since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UNLV is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNLV has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.