The Lafayette Leopards (11-16) will try to keep their slim Patriot League regular-season title hopes alive when they host the first-place Colgate Raiders (19-8) on Monday night. Lafayette is in second place in the standings, sitting three games back of Colgate in the loss column. The Raiders, who are riding an 11-game winning streak, can clinch the regular-season title with a win in this game. Their lone loss in conference play came at home against Lafayette last month.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Monday at Kirby Sports Center on CBS Sports Network. Colgate is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Lafayette vs. Colgate odds, while the over/under is 132.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Colgate vs. Lafayette picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 15 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Colgate-Lafayette. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Lafayette vs. Colgate spread: Lafayette +7.5

Lafayette vs. Colgate over/under: 132.5 points

Lafayette vs. Colgate money line: Lafayette +270, Colgate -347

Lafayette vs. Colgate picks: See picks here

Why Lafayette can cover

Lafayette is the only team in the conference that has proven it can beat Colgate this season, which came in a 69-64 victory last month. The Leopards were whopping 13.5-point road underdogs, but they jumped out to a 31-22 lead before holding on down the stretch. They have won four of their last six games and can stay alive for the regular-season crown on Monday.

Devin Hines scored 20 points on 6 of 11 shooting in a win over American on Saturday night, while Luka Savicevic added 14 points and knocked down four 3-pointers. Lafayette was a 5-point underdog in that game, and it also beat Boston University as a 5.5-point road underdog to open league play. The Leopards have covered the spread in four of their last six home games against the Raiders.

Why Colgate can cover

Colgate is going to be focused heading into a game that has been circled on its calendar for the last month. The Raiders have rattled off 11 consecutive victories since their loss to Lafayette last month, giving them a chance to clinch the league title on Monday. They crushed Holy Cross in an 85-55 final last Wednesday before beating Bucknell by 12 points on Saturday.

Sophomore guard Braeden Smith leads Colgate with 12.7 points, 6.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game, while senior forward Ryan Moffatt is scoring 10.8 points and grabbing 4.7 rebounds. Senior forward Keegan Records is also in double figures, adding 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds. The Raiders have covered the spread in six of their last seven games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Lafayette vs. Colgate picks

The model has simulated Colgate vs. Lafayette 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lafayette vs. Colgate, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 136-89 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.