Halftime Report

Loyola Maryland and the Leopards have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Loyola Maryland has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Leopards 33-17.

Loyola Maryland came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 5-20, Lafayette 10-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Kirby Sports Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Greyhounds came up short against the Raiders and fell 76-62. Loyola Maryland has struggled against the Raiders recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Lafayette fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Mountain Hawks on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 94-90 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountain Hawks. Lafayette was up 21 in the first but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite the defeat, Lafayette got a solid performance out of Mark Butler, who scored 20 points along with five assists. Kyle Jenkins was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with two steals and two blocks.

Lafayette struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Greyhounds' defeat was their sixth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 5-20. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.8 points per game. As for the Leopards, their loss ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 10-15.

Loyola Maryland will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 9.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Loyola Maryland: they have a less-than-stellar 8-16 record against the spread this season.

Loyola Maryland was dealt a punishing 70-44 defeat at the hands of the Leopards in their previous matchup back in January. Can Loyola Maryland avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lafayette is a big 9.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 125.5 points.

Series History

Lafayette has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.