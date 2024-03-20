Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: VCU 19-12, Villanova 17-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

What to Know

After two games on the road, Villanova is heading back home. They and the VCU Rams are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion in a Big East postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Villanova fought the good fight in their overtime game against Marquette on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 71-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Villanova in their matchups with Marquette: they've now lost seven in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Mark Armstrong, who scored 15 points. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Eric Dixon was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, VCU's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 57-51 to the Dukes. VCU found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 18 to 8 on offense.

VCU's defeat came about despite a quality game from Joe Bamisile, who scored 20 points along with three blocks and two steals.

The Wildcats have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-15 record this season. As for the Rams, their loss dropped their record down to 22-12.

Looking forward, Villanova is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Villanova is a solid 6.5-point favorite against VCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

