Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Nicholls State Colonels

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 14-9, Nicholls State 12-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Nicholls State will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the TX A&M-CC Islanders will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Nicholls State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. Their painful 75-56 loss to the Cardinals might stick with them for a while. The match was a close 30-28 at the break, but unfortunately for Nicholls State it sure didn't stay that way.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, TX A&M-CC's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 74-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cowboys.

The Colonels' loss dropped their record down to 12-10. As for the Islanders, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-9.

Nicholls State came up short against the Islanders when the teams last played back in January, falling 69-59. Will Nicholls State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

TX A&M-CC is a 3-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Nicholls State and TX A&M-CC both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.