Who's Playing
TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Nicholls State Colonels
Current Records: TX A&M-CC 14-9, Nicholls State 12-10
How To Watch
- When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
What to Know
Nicholls State will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the TX A&M-CC Islanders will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Nicholls State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. Their painful 75-56 loss to the Cardinals might stick with them for a while. The match was a close 30-28 at the break, but unfortunately for Nicholls State it sure didn't stay that way.
Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, TX A&M-CC's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 74-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cowboys.
The Colonels' loss dropped their record down to 12-10. As for the Islanders, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-9.
Nicholls State came up short against the Islanders when the teams last played back in January, falling 69-59. Will Nicholls State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
TX A&M-CC is a 3-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 141 points.
Series History
Nicholls State and TX A&M-CC both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 20, 2024 - TX A&M-CC 69 vs. Nicholls State 59
- Feb 16, 2023 - TX A&M-CC 78 vs. Nicholls State 74
- Jan 26, 2023 - TX A&M-CC 96 vs. Nicholls State 86
- Mar 11, 2022 - TX A&M-CC 71 vs. Nicholls State 64
- Mar 02, 2022 - Nicholls State 86 vs. TX A&M-CC 75
- Feb 12, 2022 - Nicholls State 83 vs. TX A&M-CC 80
- Jan 07, 2022 - Nicholls State 84 vs. TX A&M-CC 75
- Dec 18, 2019 - Nicholls State 64 vs. TX A&M-CC 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - TX A&M-CC 75 vs. Nicholls State 73
- Jan 16, 2018 - Nicholls State 91 vs. TX A&M-CC 61