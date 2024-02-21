The Army Black Knights (10-17) will aim for their fifth straight victory when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-15) on Wednesday night. Army lost seven out of eight games from the beginning of January to the beginning of February, but it has played its best basketball of the season since then. Its current winning streak started with a 68-57 victory at Lehigh two weeks ago. The Mountain Hawks have won three straight games since that loss, including a 75-70 win over Loyola-Md. on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. Lehigh is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Army vs. Lehigh odds, while the over/under is 129.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Lehigh vs. Army picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Lehigh-Army. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Army vs. Lehigh spread: Lehigh -2.5

Army vs. Lehigh over/under: 129.5 points

Army vs. Lehigh money line: Army +114, Lehigh -136

Army vs. Lehigh picks: See picks here

Why Army can cover

Army has turned its season around over the past two weeks, moving into sixth place in the Patriot League standings. The Black Knights started their winning streak by pulling off a 68-57 win at Lehigh, despite entering that game as 7-point road underdogs. TJ Small led the way with 15 points and six rebounds, while Ryan Curry had 11 points and five rebounds.

The Black Knights added a pair of home wins over Navy and Boston University before picking up a road win at Holy Cross on Saturday. Small scored 19 points on 6 of 10 shooting, including a 5 of 7 mark from 3-point range. Army has won six of the last eight meetings between these teams, and it has covered the spread in six of the last nine meetings.

Why Lehigh can cover

Lehigh has been playing well since its loss to Army, picking up three straight wins to put itself in fourth place in the conference. The Mountain Hawks got past Lafayette in double overtime at home after losing to Army, and they escaped in another thriller when they beat Bucknell as 1-point road underdogs last Monday. Their latest victory was a 75-70 win over Loyola Maryland on Saturday, as Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 16 points.

Whitney-Sidney, a junior guard, leads Lehigh with 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Junior guard Keith Higgins Jr. is scoring 13.7 points and grabbing 4.4 rebounds, while senior forward Dominic Parolin is adding 11.5 points and 5.7 boards. Lehigh has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 games, including five of its last six road games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Army vs. Lehigh picks

The model has simulated Lehigh vs. Army 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Army vs. Lehigh, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 136-89 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.