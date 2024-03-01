The Appalachian State Mountaineers will look to secure the outright Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship when they battle the Arkansas State Red Wolves in a key matchup on Friday. The Red Wolves (16-14, 11-6 Sun Belt), who have won six in a row, are coming off a 71-60 win over Coastal Carolina on Wednesday. The Mountaineers (25-5, 15-2 Sun Belt), who have won 14 of 15, including six straight, downed Old Dominion 89-64 on Wednesday. This will be the only in-season meeting between the teams.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, N.C. Appalachian State leads the all-time series 9-7, including three of the last four meetings. The Mountaineers are 6-point favorites in the latest Arkansas State vs. Appalachian State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148. Before making any Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 season on a 139-94 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,300 for $100 players. It also is off to a sizzling 25-14 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on App. State vs. Arkansas State and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Arkansas State vs. App. State:

Arkansas State vs. Appalachian State spread: Appalachian State -7

Arkansas State vs. Appalachian State over/under: 148 points

Arkansas State vs. Appalachian State money line: Arkansas State +228, Appalachian State -281

ARKST: The Red Wolves have covered the spread in 22 of their last 32 games (+12.10 units)

APPST: The Mountaineers have won 23 of their last 29 games (+12.70 units on ML)

Arkansas State vs. Appalachian State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Appalachian State can cover

Junior forward Tre'Von Spillers has been dominant this season and is coming off an 18-point and 16-rebound effort in Wednesday's win over Old Dominion. He also had 12 points and 11 boards in an 82-67 win at Old Dominion on Feb. 22. He has nine double-doubles on the year, including three in the last five games. For the season, he is averaging 13 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 29.1 minutes.

Senior forward Donovan Gregory, who is in his fifth year with the program, has started all 29 games he has played in. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last eight games, including a 24-point performance in a 109-104 double-overtime win over Toledo on Feb. 10. He scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 65-58 win at Marshall on Feb. 24. Gregory is averaging 13 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.1 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why Arkansas State can cover

Five Red Wolves are averaging at least 10 points per game, led by junior guard Taryn Todd, who is in his first year with the program. Last season, he played at New Mexico after one season at TCU. Todd has reached double-figure scoring in seven of the past eight games, including a 21-point and three-assist performance in a 76-73 win over South Alabama on Feb. 17. For the year, Todd is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.5 minutes.

Fifth-year senior guard Caleb Fields has been solid of late, registering a double-double in Saturday's win over South Alabama. In that game, he scored 10 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed five rebounds. In 28 games, including 26 starts, Fields is averaging 12.4 points, six assists and 2.9 rebounds in 32.1 minutes. He has four double-doubles on the year, including a season-high 35 points and 10 assists in an 85-82 win over Texas State on Jan. 11. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arkansas State vs. Appalachian State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets from a model that's 25-14 on top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.