The NBA conference finals that few saw coming will pit the top-seeded Boston Celtics against the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers in the East while the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to take on the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the West.

The last month has seen Anthony Edwards emerge as a superstar while Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic are looking to cement their place among the NBA's creme de la creme.

With a college spin in mind, we consulted historical 247Sports basketball player rankings (citing the 247Sports Composite when occurring pre-2010) to break down each roster with a recruiting angle. For fun, we also sorted the four teams by "total recruiting stars," which is simple math.