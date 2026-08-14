Last Game
Sat, Mar 21 |
TBS
@ 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (28-9)
- Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
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0:48
'That looks like Steph Curry': High Point's Chase Johnston is money from 3-point range
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1:19
No. 12 High Point Shoots Past No. 5 Wisconsin Late
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1:52
High Point Wins 1st NCAAT Game In Program History
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0:27
ONE OF A KIND: High Point's 3-point specialist scores first two-pointer OF THE YEAR for the win over Wisconsin
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1:26
12 vs. 5 Matchups In The First Round Of The NCAA Tournament: No. 12 High Point vs. No. 5 Wisconsin
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1:25
Searching For A Cinderella Story: High Point
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41:12
NCAAM Tournament Regions Break Down
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1:26
West Region Picks: No. 12 High Point vs. No. 5 Wisconsin
2025 Stats
|STATS
|MPG
|PPG
|FG%
|RPG
|APG
|Regular Season
|21.9
|13.2
|54.4
|7.1
|0.9
|Post Season
|32.5
|19.5
|51.6
|9.5
|1.5
Top Cam'Ron Fletcher News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-7, 220 lbs
|Birthplace: St. Louis, MO
|Class: Senior