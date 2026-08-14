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High Point • #11 • F

Cam'Ron Fletcher

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Last Game

Sat, Mar 21 |
TBS
@ 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (28-9)
  • Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
88
Final
94
Game Recap

Big South Standings

Team Conf Overall
HIGHPT
 15-1 31-5
WINTHR
 13-3 23-11
RADFRD
 9-7 16-16
LONGWD
 8-8 16-16
NCASHV
 8-8 15-17
PRESBY
 7-9 15-18
CHARSO
 6-10 15-17
USCUP
 5-11 13-19
GWEBB
 1-15 4-29
Full Standings
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    0:48

    'That looks like Steph Curry': High Point's Chase Johnston is money from 3-point range

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    1:19

    No. 12 High Point Shoots Past No. 5 Wisconsin Late

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    1:52

    High Point Wins 1st NCAAT Game In Program History

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    0:27

    ONE OF A KIND: High Point's 3-point specialist scores first two-pointer OF THE YEAR for the win over Wisconsin

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    1:26

    12 vs. 5 Matchups In The First Round Of The NCAA Tournament: No. 12 High Point vs. No. 5 Wisconsin

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    1:25

    Searching For A Cinderella Story: High Point

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    41:12

    NCAAM Tournament Regions Break Down

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    1:26

    West Region Picks: No. 12 High Point vs. No. 5 Wisconsin

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2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 21.9 13.2 54.4 7.1 0.9
Post Season 32.5 19.5 51.6 9.5 1.5

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-7, 220 lbs
Birthplace: St. Louis, MO
Class: Senior