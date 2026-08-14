0:48 'That looks like Steph Curry': High Point's Chase Johnston is money from 3-point range



1:19 No. 12 High Point Shoots Past No. 5 Wisconsin Late



1:52 High Point Wins 1st NCAAT Game In Program History



0:27 ONE OF A KIND: High Point's 3-point specialist scores first two-pointer OF THE YEAR for the win over Wisconsin



1:26 12 vs. 5 Matchups In The First Round Of The NCAA Tournament: No. 12 High Point vs. No. 5 Wisconsin



1:25 Searching For A Cinderella Story: High Point



41:12 NCAAM Tournament Regions Break Down

