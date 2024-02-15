Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: UL Monroe 9-14, Southern Miss 14-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

What to Know

UL Monroe has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.1% better than the opposition, a fact UL Monroe proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-76 victory over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles took their match at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 86-54 victory over the Broncos. That 32 point margin sets a new team best for Southern Miss this season.

The Warhawks' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-14. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.5 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 14-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UL Monroe came up short against the Golden Eagles in their previous matchup back in January, falling 71-58. Can UL Monroe avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Miss has won 4 out of their last 5 games against UL Monroe.