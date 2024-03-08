The ninth-seeded Radford Highlanders will look to post their second consecutive upset victory when they meet the top-seeded High Point Panthers in a Big South Conference quarterfinal matchup on Friday. The Highlanders (16-16, 5-11 Big South), who defeated eighth-seeded South Carolina Upstate 67-60 on Wednesday, have won three of their last five games. The Panthers (24-7, 13-3 Big South), who swept the regular-season series with Radford, have won three of their past four games. They downed the Highlanders 85-71 at Radford on Jan. 3, and posted a 99-74 home win on Feb. 17. Radford leads the all-time series 31-25, but High Point holds a 15-13 edge in games played at High Point.

Tip-off is set for noon ET at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Center in High Point, N.C. The Panthers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Radford vs. High Point odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150. Before making any Radford vs. High Point picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Radford vs. High Point and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Radford vs. High Point:

Radford vs. High Point spread: High Point – 10.5

Radford vs. High Point over/under: 150 points

Radford vs. High Point money line: Radford +425, High Point -588

RAD: The Highlanders have hit the first-half game total over in 22 of their last 33 games (+11.75 units)

HP: The Panthers have hit the team total over in 18 of their last 27 games (+7.65 units)

Why High Point can cover

Junior guard Duke Miles, who is in his first season with the Panthers after three years at Troy, has been red hot of late. He is coming off an 18-point, four-rebound and three-assist performance in Saturday's loss at Longwood. He scored 17 points and added five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in a 100-96 overtime win over Winthrop on Feb. 28. In 28 games, including 25 starts, he is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 30.9 minutes of action. In two games against Radford, he averaged 15 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Junior guard Kezza Giffa, also in his first year at High Point after spending 2021-22 at UTEP, has played well primarily coming off the bench. In 31 games, including six starts, he is averaging 15.6 points, three assists and 2.7 rebounds in 29 minutes of play. He averaged 13 points and 2.5 rebounds in the two games against Radford in 2023-24. He is coming off three consecutive double-figure scoring efforts, including a 20-point and five-rebound performance in a 74-59 win over Charleston Southern on Feb. 24.

Why Radford can cover

The Highlanders have been led by senior guard DaQuan Smith, who is coming off a 13-point and five-rebound effort in Wednesday's win over South Carolina Upstate. He is in his sixth year at the collegiate level, including the past two years at Radford. He played four years at Murray State. In 31 games, including 30 starts, Smith is averaging 15 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32 minutes. In two games against High Point this season, he averaged 18.5 points, three assists and three rebounds.

Sophomore guard Kenyon Giles has also been a force against High Point this year, averaging 19 points, four assists and three rebounds in two games. He has reached double-digit scoring in six of the past seven contests, and has started 31 games for the Highlanders. In a 58-57 loss to Charleston Southern on Feb. 28, he poured in 18 points, while adding three assists and two rebounds. For the year, he is averaging 14.5 points, 2.8 assists, two rebounds and one steal in 32.2 minutes.

How to make Radford vs. High Point picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Radford vs. High Point, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations?