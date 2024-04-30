Mark Pope's first Kentucky coaching staff continues to come together, as the Wildcats hired Alvin Brooks III as associate head coach. Brooks has spent 20 years coaching college basketball, including the last eight seasons as the top assistant at Baylor. Brooks was the lead recruiter at Baylor and without John Calipari at the helm at Kentucky, Kentucky basketball recruiting could become a tougher challenge. Brooks' presence and skillset could be integral in bringing in top talent from the college basketball transfer portal and high schools for the Wildcats. Baylor had at least one lottery selection over the last three NBA Drafts, so Brooks has proven capable of recruiting elite talent.

Top talent is what Wildcats fans have expected on the floor in Lexington. Pope's staff also includes Mark Fox.





Kentucky basketball roster departures

Kentucky has officially lost Joey Hart, a 6-foot-5 guard who entered the transfer portal after last season. Hart was a finalist for Indiana's Mr. Basketball in his senior season and has transferred back to his home state, playing for Ball State University. Hart only appeared in seven games as a freshman at Kentucky, but could have seen an expanded role with the totally revamped roster at Kentucky.

Reed Sheppard, the reigning SEC Rookie of the Year, highlights the four Kentucky basketball players who have declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Ugonna Onyenso, Rob Dillingham and Justin Edwards have also declared. Antonio Reeves, the team's leading scorer, is out of eligibility and will also go pro. Pope hasn't had any time to ease into returning to his alma mater as he continues to try to fill Kentucky's roster for a program with lofty expectations every season. Kentucky has made the NCAA Tournament the last three seasons and 29 of the last 33 years and those expectations won't change for fans with Pope taking over.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Andrej Stojakovic, the son of 13-year NBA veteran Peja Stojakovic, has also visited Kentucky after entering the college basketball transfer portal following playing his freshman at Stanford. Stojakovic, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over 22.3 minutes as a freshman. Like his father, Stojakovic is a capable shooter from beyond the arc, averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers while shooting 32.7% from deep as a freshman.

Stojakovic played in the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game after starring at Jesuit High School in California. Along with Kentucky, Stojakovic has North Carolina and Cal in his reported final three schools. Stojakovic would bring a rare combination of size and shooting to help Kentucky run and space the floor if they can land the four-star recruit who was ranked inside the top 25 in the country in his high school class.

How to get insider Kentucky basketball roster updates

Pope could also be bringing at least one big-time BYU player with him.



