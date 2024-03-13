Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Temple Owls

Current Records: UTSA 11-20, Temple 12-19

How To Watch

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners and the Temple Owls are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dickies Arena in an American Athletic Conference postseason contest. Coming off a loss in a game UTSA was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

UTSA unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They lost 84-82 to the Owls on a last-minute jump shot From Hysier Miller. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

UTSA's loss came about despite a quality game from PJ Carter, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Carter has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Carlton Linguard Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Roadrunners' defeat dropped their record down to 11-20. As for the Owls, they pushed their record up to 12-19 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTSA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UTSA couldn't quite finish off Temple in their previous matchup on Sunday and fell 84-82. Can UTSA avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Temple is a slight 1-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple has won both of the games they've played against UTSA in the last 0 years.